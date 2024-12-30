What to do when caught up in a car accident or breakdown

Step 2
- In the event of injury, call the national emergency number 112 from a mobile phone (or 10177 from a landline). Emergency services will send assistance, but response times may vary depending on your area.
- Report the accident to the police within 24 hours, or as soon as possible if you cannot due to injury or being in hospital. Give a detailed explanation of any delay.
- Notify your insurer, even if you do not intend to submit a claim.
Step 3
- Collect details from all parties involved, including: names, ID numbers and contact details (phone and e-mail), vehicle registration numbers, make, model and colour. Also take details of any emergency personnel on the scene, including police, traffic officers, tow truck operators and medical responders.
- Make a note of accident specifics such as the exact locality, time, road conditions and visibility.
- Never admit liability, even if you believe you are at fault. Let the authorities and your insurer handle this determination. Do not allow your vehicle to be towed by an unauthorised service provider.
- If you are uninsured, ensure you have a signed towing quotation with storage fees and the location details. If insured, contact your insurer’s emergency helpline for guidance and authorised towing.
You can also report minor crashes through the NaTIS website instead of having to go into a police station. This service is legally binding if terms and conditions are met. The service is free of charge, but charges may apply for data access in the future.
Minor crashes must be reported within 24 hours or the next working day. A crash report number (CRN) will be generated automatically for insurance purposes.
Crashes involving injuries, fatalities, hit-and-runs or five or more vehicles must still be reported to the nearest police station. All crashes involving five or more vehicles must be reported at your nearest SAPS.
The information submitted by you can be made available to your insurance service provider.
What to do when caught up in a car accident or breakdown
As holiday makers drive home caution on the roads is advised
With the highways soon to become congested as holidaymakers drive home, a car accident can leave even the calmest driver rattled, as can an engine failure in the middle of nowhere.
Here are three steps to follow after an accident or in a breakdown as advised by the SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra), and the Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA). In the case of an accident:
If your vehicle breaks down, Pieter Niemand, national director of MIWA, says breaking down on the road can be dangerous, but you can handle it safely by taking the following steps:
