Rwandan President Paul Kagame announces bid for F1 race
Image: Richard Bord/Getty Images
Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced his country's bid for a Formula One race on Friday, ahead of an awards ceremony in the capital Kigali that will hand the champion's trophy to Max Verstappen for a fourth year in a row.
Formula One has not raced in Africa since the last South African Grand Prix was held at Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, in 1993.
“I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa by hosting a Formula One Grand Prix,” Kagame said in an opening address to the governing FIA's general assembly.
“A big thank you to [Formula One CEO] Stefano [Domenicali] and the entire team at F1, for the good progress in our discussions so far. I assure you that we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment which it deserves. Together we will build something we can all be proud of.”
Domenicali said in August Rwanda wanted to host a race at a permanent circuit.
Media reports say the track, to be designed by a company run by Austrian former F1 racer Alexander Wurz, would be located near a new international airport under construction at Bugesera about 40km from Kigali.
Image: Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also said in August that the time was right for a race in Africa and he was working behind-the-scenes with Rwanda and South Africa to try to make it happen.
“The time's 100% right. We can't be adding races in other locations and continue to ignore Africa, which the rest of the world just takes from. No one gives anything to Africa,” said the Briton.
“I think having a Grand Prix there will really be able to highlight just how great the place is and bring in tourism and all sorts of things. Why are we not on that continent?”
The FIA is holding its general assemblies in Africa this week for the first time and the FIA's Emirati President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Rwanda's sports minister Richard Nyirihishema met earlier in Kigali.
The world body said they discussed current and future opportunities to accelerate motorsport development in Rwanda.
“To be here in Rwanda for such an important moment in the FIA’s calendar is a testament to the strength of this nation, in particular its growing influence in motorsport,” said Ben Sulayem.
“We are aligned on our values and shared goals across key sectors such as innovation, sustainability, and road safety, and I look forward to our continued partnership. The future of motorsport in Africa is bright.”
Verstappen is also carrying out “work of public interest” in Rwanda as punishment for swearing in a Singapore Grand Prix press conference in October.
The activity involves an FIA affordable cross car built locally in Rwanda from blueprints provided by the governing body.
