The rejuvenated fourth-generation Audi A3 is en route to Mzansi with the first batch of models expected to land on our shores in the new year.
First announced in March, the updated model brings with it revised exterior styling and a mildly overhauled interior.
Sportback and Sedan models stand out with a new hexagonal, frameless single frame radiator grille that is flatter and wider than before. This feature is complemented by larger side air intakes and a more pronounced front spoiler.
Other innovations include new digital daytime running lights in the standard LED headlights. Via the MMI system they offer drivers the option of two selectable light signatures.
The rear end of the Sportback and Sedan feature a sportier bumper design and a diffuser inspired by Audi's RS models.
Audi confirms local specs, availability of upgraded A3 range
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
An S Line kit is fitted as standard and bolts on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/40 tyres. It also adds dynamic turn signals and a panoramic glass sunroof. A range of exterior paint colours are available including District Green, Ascari Blue and Progressive Red.
The A3 interior makeover is an equally subtle affair with updates coming in the form of a redesigned shift knob, reprofiled air vents, new decorative fabric inlays and interior lighting that adds accents to the doors and footwell. The centre console has been upgraded and features cupholders and an armrest that adjusts in length and angle.
Image: Supplied
As is the case with the exterior, the S Line kit adds to the interior an array of additional niceties. These include a convenience key, ambient lighting package plus, a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel, sports seats, Audi virtual cockpit and a Sonos 3D sound system. Driver aids consist of lane departure warning and parking assist with parking aid plus.
Positioned above the A3 S line model is the Black Edition, identifiable by darkened exterior trim (grille/Audi rings/side mirrors), black 18-inch alloy wheels and UV-busting privacy glass.
Image: Supplied
For the time being, Audi South Africa will offer the facelifted A3 exclusively with the 1.5l 35 TFSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing 110kW and 250Nm of torque. It comes meshed to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. More potent derivatives are expected to reach our shores later in 2025.
Pricing for the new Audi A3 range will be shared early in 2025. Like all Audi models, the A3 will be sold with a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan service and maintenance plan.
