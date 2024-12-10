2025 South African Car of the Year semifinalists announced

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has published the semifinalists for the 2025 Car of the Year (Coty) competition. The list features 37 models launched during 2024, representing a range of segments and manufacturers.
SAGMJ members will vote to narrow the field to 20 finalists. These vehicles will compete in specific categories as well as for the overall 2025 Car of the Year title.
2025 semifinalists (in alphabetical order):
- BMW 1 Series
- BMW 5 Series Sedan
- BMW M5
- BMW X3
- Chery Tiggo Cross
- Citroën C3 Aircross
- Ford Mustang GT
- Ford Territory
- GAC EMKOO
- GAC GS3 EMZOOM
- GWM P500 HEV
- GWM Tank 300
- GWM Tank 500
- Honda CR-V
- Honda Elevate
- Hyundai Exter
- Jaecoo J7
- Mahindra XUV 3XO
- Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance
- Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class (E 220d)
- MINI Countryman
- Mitsubishi Triton
- Omoda C9
- Suzuki Swift
- Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
- Toyota Starlet Cross
- Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volvo EX30
This year’s competition underscores the diversity of the local car market. Contenders range from compact hatchbacks, such as the Suzuki Swift, to larger SUVs, including the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and high-performance vehicles such as the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance and recently launched seventh-generation Ford Mustang.
Chinese brands have a notable presence in the semifinalist list with entries from manufacturers GWM, Chery and Jaecoo. These models compete with offerings from established marques such as BMW, Toyota and Volkswagen, reflecting the competitive nature of the market.
The SAGMJ Coty competition focuses exclusively on new vehicle models, with facelifts or special editions excluded unless they are mechanically distinct. This approach, combined with category-specific awards, ensures a broader representation of the market.
In January the list will be reduced to 20 finalists. These vehicles will undergo a detailed two-day testing and scoring process by the SAGMJ jury to determine the category winners and the overall Car of the Year.
Image: Supplied
