SA’s best selling vehicle isn’t a Toyota Hilux for a change

An uptick in purchases by rental companies helped lift the Volkswagen Polo Vivo into the number one sales spot in November.
With sales of 2,999 units it dislodged the Toyota Hilux as South Africa’s perennially best selling new vehicle. The Polo Vivo is a popular rental car and rental sales accounted for one fifth of passenger car sales last month, which rose to 35,101 units in November for a 20% gain over the same month last year.
In contrast, sales of light commercial vehicles dropped 16.3% to 10,827 units compared with November 2023. The Hilux remained the country’s most popular bakkie ahead of the Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.
The total market (including cars, light commercials and trucks) was 48,585 units in November which is the highest since March 2023 (50,114 units), said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.
“There is a lot more momentum to create before the country’s automotive industry can rest easier on a recovery path. The strong performance was driven by fleet deals from the rental companies as consumer demand softened year-on-year,” he said.
“Consumers remain under severe household budget constraints, displayed in two key pieces of WesBank data. The average deal size financed by the bank is 6% lower year-on-year for new vehicles, indicating affordability concerns amid new car price inflation. In addition, despite sales being significantly higher than a year ago, demand as measured by applications has softened substantially.”
By contrast, applications for used vehicle finance are down half as much as new vehicles, he said.
“Consumers have welcomed the second interest rate cut and will be hoping for the trend to continue,” said Gaoaketse.
“The market’s year-to-date performance remains the reality check for the industry. We continue to be on the slow path of recovery and while positive market growth for two months should be celebrated, cyclically softer December sales should be expected as consumers delay purchase decisions into the new year.”
SOUTH AFRICA’S TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES — NOVEMBER 2024
- VW Polo Vivo — 2,999
- Toyota Hilux — 2,702
- Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,655
- Ford Ranger — 2,248
- Suzuki Swift — 1,776
- Isuzu D-Max — 1,764
- Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,296
- Toyota Starlet — 1,238
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 1,191
- Haval Jolion — 1,062
- Kia Sonet — 1,059
- VW Polo — 1,003
- Nissan Magnite — 945
- Suzuki Fronx — 888
- Toyota Fortuner — 872
- Toyota Urban Cruiser — 870
- Toyota Starlet Cross — 710
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 699
- Renault Kwid — 692
- Toyota Hiace — 635
- Suzuki Ertiga — 608
- Suzuki Baleno — 574
- Mahindra 3X0 — 511
- VW T-Cross — 479
- Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 468
- Toyota Rumion — 445
- Suzuki Dzire — 441
- Renault Kiger — 439
- Suzuki Jimny — 439
- Hyundai Exter — 438
SA’s best selling vehicle isn’t a Toyota Hilux for a change
