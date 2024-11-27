REVIEW | Outgoing Volvo XC90 has stood the test of time

Volvo was once best known for its sensible sedans and boxy wagons, but as with all mainstream carmakers in this day and age it transitioned to a mainstay of crossovers and SUVs.
The Chinese-owned Swedish firm's portfolio consists exclusively of those body formats and it was the original XC90 that spearheaded the agenda in 2002. Instead of trying to beat the Germans at the pursuit of creating SUVs that emphasised the “sport” in the title, Volvo embraced what it knew best: cushy road manners, sober styling, a cosseting cabin and a spotlight on above-average occupant safety.
The second generation XC90, which came about in 2015 delivered an appealing evolution of the template. It was cushy and cosseting as expected but laid down a new set of stylistic rules for the marque, as well as a cleaner, more digitised cabin layout that was ahead of the curve. Some might remember it won the SA Car of the Year title for 2016.
Next year, a new XC90 is set to enter the market. Use the term loosely because instead of being entirely redeveloped from the ground up, it is essentially a thorough revision of the current model's ingredients. Which is not a bad thing, as a recent reacquaintance with the plug-in hybrid T8 Recharge derivative reminded me.
Though it is almost a decade old, from a visual standpoint the XC90 has aged gracefully. That probably has a lot to do with its clean, free of frills surfaces and reserved persona — tasteful in that typically Volvo way. The model was a recipient of subtle tweaks during its lifetime but no radical changes to the overall shape or hallmark features, including its “Thor's hammer” headlamp design.
But it was the interior that really sealed affections for Volvo's largest offering. The Scandinavian brand has always had a knack for warm, inviting cabins and the current XC90 remains good proof of that.
Earlier this year a test of the Volvo EX30 left me cold — with its unfriendly cabin execution and cheap feel, but this XC90 serves as a good blueprint of how Volvo cabins ought to be. Aside from an increase in screen sizes, fewer buttons and greater autonomy, buyers can expect that traditional experience from the next XC90 — judging from what the early driving impressions said in any case.
Speaking of driving, while the XC90 was never really a sharpened, agile contender with cat-like reflexes, its ability to soothe occupants and make silk of asphalt was always well-noted. Air suspension, a light steering set-up which requires pinky finger effort levels and vault-like sound insulation make it a serene place to be.
More so in the case of the hybridised T8 when driven in full-electric mode, as the vehicle is completely silent. With the blend of punch, relative frugality and quietness of operation, you may even be able to get over the fact that Volvo killed its diesels — which were always the recommended picks in this range.
At its core is a 1,969cc petrol unit, turbocharged and supercharged, aided by an electric motor, which makes a total system output of 340kW/709Nm. The gearbox is an eight-speed automatic unit.
The Volvo's full-electric range is about 70km. You need to plug it in at frequent intervals to get the most benefit and achieve consumption figures around the quoted 1.8l/100km.
Running the battery down and using the engine alone yields figures in the 10l/100km region, which is still hardly terrible for a vehicle weighing 2,258kg.
The standard, basic B5 AWD model uses the same engine and gearbox, but without the hybrid assistance, costing R1,452,600. The range-topping T8 Recharge AWD Ultra Dark unit we sampled comes in at R1,808,000 on the dot. Volvo's new models benefit from a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
Much has changed in the motoring landscape over the past decade, with the world's major brands trying to reinvent themselves in various ways. Volvo has been at it too — but offerings such as the outgoing XC90 remind one of the familiar competencies that made the manufacturer so endearing to customers in the large SUV arena.
