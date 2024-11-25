South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor is recalling about 42,465 vehicles in the US due to improperly routed wiring that may increase the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday.
The recall includes certain 2025 Tucson and Santa Cruz vehicles.
The US auto safety regulator said a vehicle transmission that could move out of "Park" mode without the driver pressing the brake pedal could cause the vehicle to roll away, raising the risk of a crash.
On Friday, the carmaker also recalled more than 145,000 electric vehicles in the US due to a loss of drive power.
Hyundai to recall more than 42,000 vehicles over improperly routed wiring
Image: John Keeble/Getty Images
South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor is recalling about 42,465 vehicles in the US due to improperly routed wiring that may increase the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday.
The recall includes certain 2025 Tucson and Santa Cruz vehicles.
The US auto safety regulator said a vehicle transmission that could move out of "Park" mode without the driver pressing the brake pedal could cause the vehicle to roll away, raising the risk of a crash.
On Friday, the carmaker also recalled more than 145,000 electric vehicles in the US due to a loss of drive power.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Motoring
Motoring
Lifestyle