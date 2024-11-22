TIME TO TORQUE | Torque-driven Mustang magic returns to Mzansi
New-generation pony car gains a sharper stance but the naturally aspirated Coyote 5l V8 ensures its soul remains untamed
Since its iconic reveal at the New York World’s Fair in April 1964, the Ford Mustang has raced to a reputation of personifying performance — and after six generations of speed, the new rendition has arrived in Mzansi.
The seventh-generation pony is something to behold — whether it is bellowing down the byways or cruising the streets, the renowned muscle car is emphatic in its purpose of providing power, engine capacity and charisma. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.