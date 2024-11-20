Sitting on the passenger side, watching my friend enjoy the vehicle — driven with the requisite amount of mechanical sympathy — makes me feel happy in that way that only car-lovers find relatable. It takes me back to when we were children at school, playing with tiny model cars, poring over motoring magazines and newspaper pull-outs swiped from our dads.
Aside from the sentimental attachment, I get why he loves the Corolla. Some years ago, Toyota allowed South African motoring press the chance to get behind the wheels of models from its heritage collection. That included a Conquest RSi, fitted with the same 1.6l 4A-GE motor as the sporty Corolla of the time, serving up 92kW/148Nm. It was a zingy, rev-hungry performer that goaded enthusiastic drivers on.
In contrast, the Mercedes-Benz is a completely different vehicle and though my car is a 1980s registration, the W123's genesis is traced back to the 1970s. Parked alongside the sleeker, more streamlined shape of the Corolla, its classical, upright flavour is amplified.
This pair of 1980s classic have more than 1,000,000km between them
1984 Mercedes-Benz 230E and 1989 Toyota Corolla Twincam 16 GLi Executive attest to South Africa's great standard of motor manufacturing
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Brenwin Naidu
One of the best parts of classic car ownership is the camaraderie factor. Petrolheads of a retro persuasion are a friendly bunch and seem to play nicely even with fans of brands outside their own allegiances.
My best and oldest friend is the custodian of a beautiful 1989 Toyota Corolla Twincam 16 GLi Executive. The other day we decided to do a two-man breakfast run, me in my old Mercedes-Benz 230E of 1984 vintage. It offered a fun look at how, despite being born in the same decade, the two are world's apart.
That said, though, these cars have a bit more in common than you might think. For starters, both were locally built. The Mercedes-Benz hails from East London, while the Toyota rolled off the line at the manufacturer's Prospecton, KwaZulu-Natal plant. Remember that the brands have been producing cars in Mzansi since the 1950s and 1960s respectively.
The other factor that gives them commonality is they have odometers showing well more than 500,000km. The Mercedes-Benz is on just under 531,000km and the Toyota at 550,000km.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
These cars have received ongoing maintenance to achieve such mileage — including an engine rebuild for the Corolla — but still, clocking that mileage is no easy feat. Think of them as ambassadors not only for their brands but also for the quality standards achieved by our local car sector.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Sharing a picture of the side-by-side duo on my old Mercedes-Benz owners' WhatsApp group, it was amusing that some people seemed more interested in the Japanese car — requesting the owner's details to make an offer. If you know, you know: finding a clean, unmolested example of Toyota's Twincam derivative is tough.
This particular specimen, while well-used, is entirely original, from the factory-fitted alloys to the three-spoke steering wheel, proudly sporting patina attesting to a lifetime of enjoyment.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Sitting on the passenger side, watching my friend enjoy the vehicle — driven with the requisite amount of mechanical sympathy — makes me feel happy in that way that only car-lovers find relatable. It takes me back to when we were children at school, playing with tiny model cars, poring over motoring magazines and newspaper pull-outs swiped from our dads.
Aside from the sentimental attachment, I get why he loves the Corolla. Some years ago, Toyota allowed South African motoring press the chance to get behind the wheels of models from its heritage collection. That included a Conquest RSi, fitted with the same 1.6l 4A-GE motor as the sporty Corolla of the time, serving up 92kW/148Nm. It was a zingy, rev-hungry performer that goaded enthusiastic drivers on.
In contrast, the Mercedes-Benz is a completely different vehicle and though my car is a 1980s registration, the W123's genesis is traced back to the 1970s. Parked alongside the sleeker, more streamlined shape of the Corolla, its classical, upright flavour is amplified.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The Corolla E90 came around in an era where carmakers where becoming increasingly aware of crumple zones and a model's overall recyclability. It is a sturdy thing, yes, but its plastic moulded bumpers cannot compare to the steel-intensive heaviness of the old Mercedes-Benz.
While driving a Corolla from that era is a light, breezy affair, with snick-snick gearshifts and a short-travel clutch pedal, the Mercedes-Benz imparts an overwhelming sense of weight. Its dashboard-mounted handbrake is not everyone's cup of tea and while the four-speed manual is not a stubborn thing, its throws are long, with clunky engagements if not correctly finessed.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
For the era, the 230E was head-and-shoulders above most cars. Features such as fuel injection, power steering, air conditioning and a cassette player were considered luxuries. Beyond the amenities, though, it was the indestructible build of the thing that cemented its legendary reputation.
We know modern cars were intended to have finite lifespans, within a “circularity” ecosystem supposedly kinder to the planet.
But it is hard to dispute that examples such as this hardy W123 and enduring Corolla define the notion of sustainable motoring. They just keep ticking along with basic upkeep. And may they continue to for the next 500,000km.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle