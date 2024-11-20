It was the same players in the new cars sales audit of the same month, with the Toyota Hilux’s 2,793 sales eclipsing the Ford Ranger’s 2,217 by 576 units.
Ford Ranger is most popular used buy in October
The most popular used car buy in October was the Ford Ranger with 2,081 sales, followed by the Volkswagen Polo (1,679 units) and the Toyota Hilux (1,664).
The figures came against a backdrop of a month of lower inflation that resulted in a positive rebound in sales all round.
It was the same players in the new cars sales audit of the same month, with the Toyota Hilux’s 2,793 sales eclipsing the Ford Ranger’s 2,217 by 576 units.
The VW Polo Vivo was again in the middle with 2,297 units in a month where the total value of used car sales rose to R14.09bn, translating into a 21.59% increase from September’s R11.59bn. Year-on-year, used car sales grew 10.84% compared to October 2023’s R12.64bn.
The latest data from AutoTrader lists 34,968 pre-owned units sold in October 2024, representing a 6.5% year-on-year increase from the 32,839 used vehicles sold in October 2023. Further indicators during the period point to a 22% uptick in used car sales compared to September 2024 sales of 28,609.
“Used car sales saw a notable growth increase in October 2024, spearheaded by strong sales of budget-friendly cars,” said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.
“The Volkswagen Polo Vivo, for example, enjoyed a 37% month-on-month sales increase, while sales figures for the Toyota Starlet grew by 26% compared to last month.”
The average price of used cars fell slightly from September 2024’s average of R405,154 to R403,049 in October.
Interestingly, the average mileage has decreased from 75,588km in September to 73,757km last month. The average registration age for used cars sold in October 2024 is five years.
Top 10 used cars in October
Budget cars also featured strongly in the top 10 sellers, including the Nissan NP200 showing strong interest despite market discontinuation. Suzuki continues on its strong run in position six with 634 units of the Swift hatch sold. The new Suzuki hatch was recently launched in SA.
The premium sedan also proves resilient against SUVs, as seen by the performances of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series, the latter model experiencing a month-on-month sales uptick of by 27% compared to September 2024, according to AutoTrader.
