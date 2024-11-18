The Proton X50 SUV will serve as the safety car. Equipped with a 130kW/255Nm 1.5l three-cylinder turbocharged engine, it should be more than capable of maintaining control over the racing field when deployed.
Proton will also supply an X90 hybrid SUV to assist with support tasks, including circuit inspections and transporting equipment.
For recovery duty, SAES will rely on the Foton Tunland G7 double-cab bakkie. Featuring a 120kW/390Nm 2.0l four-cylinder diesel engine and a three-ton towing capacity, the Toyota Hilux rival should be more than up to the job of retrieving lightweight race cars. Proton and Foton will provide vehicles to shuttle VIP guests between the main gate and the VIP lounge in the pit building, ensuring smooth logistics throughout the event.
Southern African Endurance Series partners with Proton and Foton
Image: Supplied
The Southern African Endurance Series (SAES) on Monday announced a partnership with Malaysian carmaker Proton and Chinese light commercial vehicle producer Foton to provide vehicles for operational roles during its race events.
The vehicles will be used as safety cars, course cars, recovery vehicles and general support vehicles, starting with the Three-Hour and Nine-Hour races at Kyalami later this month.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“The safety car is crucial to the safe running of an endurance race,” said SAES CEO Wayne Riddell.
“To have a stylish, powerful car like the Proton X50 at our disposal adds a new element to our series. The Foton Tunland double-cab will be able to haul the most errant competitor out of the deepest gravel trap he or she may embed themselves in.
“The relationship is set until the end of 2025, but I'm extremely confident it will be extended into a multiyear deal before we return to next year’s Nine-Hour.”
