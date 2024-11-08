A collection of 23 rare classic cars is being auctioned in Johannesburg this weekend, headlined by a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV expected to fetch about R10m to R12m.
The Aspire Collectable Cars live and online auction is being held at Rosso Sport Auto in Bryanston on Saturday at 11am. Interested bidders can view the catalogue and remotely link to the auction at www.aspireart.net.
The right-hand drive Diablo SV is one of just 346 units produced worldwide, with only four reputed to be in South Africa. The Diablo was launched in 1990 as successor to the legendary Countach and was one of the fastest production cars in the world on release, with a top speed of 320km/h.
The catalogue also includes rare classic Ferraris, Alfa Romeos, Jaguars, Mercedes-Benzes, Porsches and MGs, among others. One of the highlights is a 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina, one of only five in the country.
Designed by Pininfarina, the 308 GTB was one of the most iconic Ferraris made and the first time the Italian marque used fibreglass for a road car instead of steel or aluminium. It is valued at R3m-R4m.
Another exciting rarity is a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 Evo 1 sedan. The Mercedes-Benz Cosworth-tuned 16-valve 190E was known for its exploits in the Group A-based German Touring Car Championship (DTM).
Reputed to be the only one in South Africa, the car’s dashboard is autographed by multiple DTM champion Bernd Schneider and it is expected to fetch between R3.5m and R4m.
The best of the British line up is a pristine 1963 Jaguar E-Type roadster valued at R3.1m to R3.5m.
On the other end of the scale is a 1967 MGB GT coupé which is expected to be knocked down for between R180,000 and R240,000.
Rare classic sports cars go under the hammer in Joburg this weekend
It is the inaugural vehicle sale being held by Aspire Art, an art auctioneer that recently branched out into collectable cars.
Marelize van Zyl, CEO of Aspire Art, said fine art and rare cars captivate collectors in the same way.
“Rare classic cars have become sought-after assets among discerning investors, frequently outperforming other luxury assets such as wine and watches in value appreciation,” she said.
Jake Gore, board member at Aspire Art, said: “There has been growing demand in South Africa for high-quality, rare, authentic and historically significant cars.
“As a dollar-denominated asset, they are easily exportable and have become increasingly attractive assets for local and international buyers.”
The curated collection of cars in the auction comprises high-quality vehicles with carefully researched provenance and history, he added.
