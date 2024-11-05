Next in line is the Swift GL+. Rolling on 15-inch alloy wheels and available with either a manual or CVT transmission, this mid-tier model sees the addition of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system wired to four speakers. Compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, it’s linked to a rearview camera as well as Suzuki’s Vehicle Alerts system with fuel consumption monitoring. This allows drivers to track and monitor their fuel usage in detail. A multifunction steering wheel offers access to key audio controls.
New Suzuki Swift launches in South Africa: pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
The all-new fourth-generation Swift made its official South African debut on Tuesday.
First shown at a global international reveal in March, the latest iteration of this popular B-segment hatch is a visual evolution of the outgoing model. Key revisions comprise restyled headlight clusters with L-shaped signature lamps, an oval radiator grille with a piano-black finish and a new front bumper beset with a more pronounced lower intake.
Other key changes include a clamshell bonnet with shut-lines that blend into a more pronounced shoulder line. While the blacked-out A/B-pillars and "floating roof" design remain, the hidden rear door handles of the outgoing model have been superseded by conventional units. Suzuki said this has been done to enhance the car's overall usability.
The cosmetic makeover finishes up with a more sculpted tailgate with an integrated hatch spoiler and high-level brake lamp, 3D LED tail light clusters and a redesigned rear bumper with racy horizontal reflector panels set either side of the licence plate aperture.
Image: Supplied
Interior revisions include a new wraparound dashboard design, horizontal air vents and centre controls angled towards the driver for improved ergonomics.
Ahead of the multifunction steering wheel lurks a revamped instrument cluster combining refreshed analogue dials with either a colour or segment LCD display providing access a wide range of information at a glance: average and instantaneous fuel consumption, driving range and — on flagship GLX models — power and torque.
Supposedly offering a good blend of comfort and support, the Swift’s redesigned front seats are upholstered in black fabric with an embossed centre panel design. 60:40 split folding rear seatbacks are standard as are numerous spaces to stash personal belongings. These include a glove box, front door pockets and a console box tray. There are three cupholders present (two front, one back) and four water bottle holders (one in each door).
Loading space? Suzuki claims the boot offers 265l of boot space expandable to 580l.
From launch the new fourth-generation Swift offers a choice of three model grades. Riding on 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, the entry-level and manual-only Swift GL comes generously equipped with projector headlamps, digital air-conditioning controls, front and rear electric windows, electrically adjustable and folding side mirrors, a height adjustable driver’s seat, an alarm with central locking and rear parking sensors.
Image: Supplied
Next in line is the Swift GL+. Rolling on 15-inch alloy wheels and available with either a manual or CVT transmission, this mid-tier model sees the addition of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system wired to four speakers. Compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, it’s linked to a rearview camera as well as Suzuki’s Vehicle Alerts system with fuel consumption monitoring. This allows drivers to track and monitor their fuel usage in detail. A multifunction steering wheel offers access to key audio controls.
Sitting on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the flagship Swift GLX can be paired to both available transmissions and comes loaded with even more features than its stablemates. These include automatic LED projector headlamps with a guide-me-home function and L-shaped LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lamps, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, automatic climate control and a leather multifunction steering wheel (with paddle shifters on CVT variants).
Further upgrades over the mid-range GL+ include a nine-inch touchscreen, a pair of front tweeters and automatic folding side mirrors.
No matter which model grade you opt for, all come standard with a generous raft of safety features: six airbags (front, side and curtain), ABS brakes with EBD, brake assist function, electronic stability programme and rear ISOFIX anchors. In addition, all occupants now have access to three point seatbelts (two front, three rear) with audible/visual reminders.
Image: Supplied
All three Swift model grades employ the Japanese carmaker's firm's new Z12E 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine featuring a multipoint fuel injection system and four valves per cylinder. Making 60kW and 112Nm, it can be meshed to a five-speed manual or CVT transmission (GL+ and GLX only). The former features a fuel-saving automatic engine stop-start system as standard, while the latter offers paddle shifts on the GLX model.
While Suzuki is yet to provide any performance figures, this unit's frugality is impressive with a claimed combined fuel consumption figure as low as 4.4l/100km (22.72km/l).
Pricing for the new Suzuki Swift range is as follows:
Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty and two-year/30,000km service plan.
