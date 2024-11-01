He said consumers and businesses could look forward to the start of an interest cutting cycle over the next 18 months, which could bring debt relief and provide a stimulus to market sentiment.
“Though the immediate effects of these positive signs were still relatively small, the cumulative impact and momentum would hopefully translate into stronger new vehicle sales in the medium to long term,” Mabasa said.
While passenger cars had a strong month, commercial vehicles were down. Sales of bakkies and minibuses at 10,791 units were 12.7% lower than October 2023. Sales of medium and heavy truck segments dropped 10.1% and 7.1% respectively compared to October last year.
Toyota remained South Africa’s top performing brand last month with 11,891 sales, followed by Volkswagen group on 6,340 units and Suzuki Auto (6,006). In fourth place was Ford (2,965), followed by Hyundai (2,913), Isuzu (2,251), Chery (1,831), GWM (1,796), Renault (1,734), Kia (1,508), Mahindra (1,421), Nissan (1,304), BMW group (1,007), Omoda and Jaecoo (605) and Mercedes-Benz (474) rounding out the top 15.
SA’s best-selling new vehicles in October 2024
- Toyota Hilux — 2,793
- VW Polo Vivo — 2,297
- Ford Ranger — 2,217
- Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,104
- Isuzu D-Max — 1,807
- VW Polo — 1,425
- Toyota Starlet — 1,358
- Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,280
- Suzuki Swift — 1,179
- Suzuki Fronx — 1,109
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 1,079
- Renault Kwid — 934
- Toyota Fortuner — 905
- Haval Jolion — 886
- Nissan Magnite — 854
- Suzuki Ertiga — 846
- Toyota Starlet Cross — 805
- Kia Sonet — 787
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 709
- Toyota Vitz — 676
October SA new-car sales have their best month in five years
Lower inflation and fuel prices helped passenger car sales rise 14.5% compared to October last year, but light commercials were still down
Group motoring editor
Image: Supplied
New-car sales in October rose 14.5% to 34,228 units compared to the same month last year, a performance described by industry body Naamsa as encouraging for the medium-term market outlook.
The passenger car market experienced its highest sales month since October 2019, said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa, helped by car rental sales which accounted for 19.8% of that figure. Total new-vehicle sales in October — including commercial vehicles — gained 5.5% to 47,942 units.
“It bodes well for signs of the new-vehicle market slowly turning. Though strongly supported by seasonal sales to the vehicle rental industry, passenger cars sales represent a key indicator of consumer sentiment,” said Mabasa.
“Positive indicators of further potential growth include an easing in annual consumer inflation for a fourth consecutive month to 3.8% in September, the lowest level since March 2021, when the rate was 3.2%. In addition, petrol prices were at the lowest point in nearly three years, creating some breathing space for households.”
He said consumers and businesses could look forward to the start of an interest cutting cycle over the next 18 months, which could bring debt relief and provide a stimulus to market sentiment.
“Though the immediate effects of these positive signs were still relatively small, the cumulative impact and momentum would hopefully translate into stronger new vehicle sales in the medium to long term,” Mabasa said.
While passenger cars had a strong month, commercial vehicles were down. Sales of bakkies and minibuses at 10,791 units were 12.7% lower than October 2023. Sales of medium and heavy truck segments dropped 10.1% and 7.1% respectively compared to October last year.
Toyota remained South Africa’s top performing brand last month with 11,891 sales, followed by Volkswagen group on 6,340 units and Suzuki Auto (6,006). In fourth place was Ford (2,965), followed by Hyundai (2,913), Isuzu (2,251), Chery (1,831), GWM (1,796), Renault (1,734), Kia (1,508), Mahindra (1,421), Nissan (1,304), BMW group (1,007), Omoda and Jaecoo (605) and Mercedes-Benz (474) rounding out the top 15.
SA’s best-selling new vehicles in October 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle