SA has key part to play in transition to electric vehicles
Country rich in minerals essential for the future of mobility
The growing demand for electric vehicle’s could see sales reach about 17-million in 2024, accounting for more than one in five cars sold worldwide, and the mineral rich “Mother Land” could be a pivotal player in its development — if it plays its cards correctly.
This was the overarching message delivered at the E-Mobility Summit which wrapped up Transport Month at Nelson Mandela University’s Ocean Sciences Campus this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.