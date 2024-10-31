An upgraded infotainment system allows customers to download and use third-party apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music, while the latest Audi virtual cockpit displays a lane-change warning, other road users (trucks, cars and motorcycles) distance warning, intersection assist and real-time traffic light information (where available) in HD quality.
Customers can also look forward to more standard niceties, with all Q8 models featuring adaptive cruise control, a 360º camera and a Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium audio system
Under the bonnet, it's business as usual with the Q8 45 TDI coming with a 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine producing 183kW and 600Nm of torque. Expect 0-100km/h in seven seconds and a top speed of 220km/h.
Next in line is the Q8 55 TFSI, which gets a 3.0l V6 turbocharged petrol engine good for 250kW and 500Nm. This sees it sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 250km/h.
Both models work together with an eight-speed tiptronic transmission, quattro permanent four-wheel drive and a 48V mild hybrid system. The latter offers fuel savings of up to 0.5l/100km.
Updated Audi Q8 range touches down in South Africa
Image: Supplied
The recently refreshed Audi Q8 model range has arrived in South Africa, bringing with it a number of exterior styling tweaks and technology updates.
Looking suitably aggressive out of the blocks, the revitalised Q8 sports a wider octagonal Singleframe radiator grille finished in high-gloss black, as well as more pronounced side intake grilles spliced into the front bumper. Above them sit revised headlamps with Matrix LED technology as standard. HD LED headlights with Audi's laser-light high beams are also available as a cost option. Both feature a revised daytime running light signature.
Image: Supplied
Audi has also updated the SUV's rear light clusters, which customers can now specify with the carmaker's optional OLED (organic light emitting diode) technology. Tick this box and you can pick between one of four unique light patterns to light up the night. These units also incorporate a proximity sensor: when vehicles approaching from behind come within two metres of the stationary Q8, the digital OLED segments automatically illuminate.
Other notable changes include restyled exhaust tailpipes, a choice of three new exterior paint colours (Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue or Chili Red) and five new wheel designs, with sizes ranging from 21" to 23". The vehicle's underside guard, door attachment trim and diffuser are finished in contrasting colours which Audi says lends a “robust off-road look”.
Image: Supplied
The rapid SQ8 hits the streets wearing a redesigned front lip spoiler, Singleframe grille with L-shaped inlays as well as larger air intakes with a honeycomb mesh. The latter two features are framed with an aluminium-look finish for greater presence. There's also a sportier underside guard, aluminium side mirror caps and an extra-large rear diffuser.
The Q8 cabin has been spruced up with a choice of nine decorative inlays, including fine grain ash natural silver, carbon twill matt and aluminium linear silver grey. Audi has also upgraded the SUV's equipment offering, with features such as 20" alloy wheels, a rear-view camera, high-beam assist and a convenience key now included as standard.
Image: Supplied
An upgraded infotainment system allows customers to download and use third-party apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music, while the latest Audi virtual cockpit displays a lane-change warning, other road users (trucks, cars and motorcycles) distance warning, intersection assist and real-time traffic light information (where available) in HD quality.
Customers can also look forward to more standard niceties, with all Q8 models featuring adaptive cruise control, a 360º camera and a Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium audio system
Under the bonnet, it's business as usual with the Q8 45 TDI coming with a 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine producing 183kW and 600Nm of torque. Expect 0-100km/h in seven seconds and a top speed of 220km/h.
Next in line is the Q8 55 TFSI, which gets a 3.0l V6 turbocharged petrol engine good for 250kW and 500Nm. This sees it sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 250km/h.
Both models work together with an eight-speed tiptronic transmission, quattro permanent four-wheel drive and a 48V mild hybrid system. The latter offers fuel savings of up to 0.5l/100km.
Image: Supplied
The SQ8 continues with its fiery 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill, making 373kW and 770Nm of torque. It'll romp from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and top out at 250km/h.
On the chassis front, all new Audi Q8 models are equipped with electronically controlled adaptive air sport suspension with continuously adaptive damping. All-wheel steering is standard on the SQ8 and available as an optional on the 45 TDI and Q8 55 TFSI models.
Pricing for the updated Audi Q8 model line-up:
The SQ8’s pricing will be revealed closer to its launch date later this year.
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km comprehensive service and maintenance plan.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Motoring
Lifestyle
Motoring
Leisure