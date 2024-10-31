Motoring

Subaru expands dealer network in Cape Town and Namibia

By Motoring Staff - 31 October 2024
Subaru Southern Africa announced two new additions to its dealer network, set to open on November 1.
Image: Supplied

Subaru Bellville will begin operations in Cape Town, providing a central location for Subaru sales, service and parts in the northern suburbs. The dealership, near the Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, will replace the Subaru Plumstead branch, which is closing at the end of October.

In Namibia, Subaru will open a new service centre in Windhoek, enhancing support for Subaru owners in South Africa and nearby countries.

For more information visit www.subaru.co.za.

