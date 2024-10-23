Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Hyundai Exter

By Ignition TV - 23 October 2024

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive
24-year-old saves dog from drowning in a Kariega floods

Most Read