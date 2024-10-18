Used car sales slump in September but affordable models see growth

September proved an interesting month for used car sales in South Africa with the latest data from AutoTrader revealing used car sales fell by 9.6% year-on-year and 10.3% compared with August. While overall sales took a dive, several models saw growth.

It’s no surprise that Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford retained their top three positions with 4,964; 4,134, and 2,962 units sold respectively. Toyota experienced a modest 2% decline year-on-year while Volkswagen saw an 8% drop in used car sales. Ford faced the steepest challenge, contending with a 13% decrease compared with the previous year.

On a brand level, the only position changes (month-on-month) involved Nissan, Hyundai and Suzuki. Previously in eighth place, Nissan moved up two spots, while Hyundai went from sixth to seventh. Suzuki also lost a spot, finishing in eighth place.

“While used car sales have seen a decline in September 2024, several models have seen growth in the used car market,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

“The sales uptick for used cars such as the Suzuki Swift, Toyota Starlet, Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Nissan NP200 highlight the strong demand for well-priced, fuel efficient vehicles.”