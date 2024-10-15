Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

By Ignition TV - 15 October 2024

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they explore reliable vehicles for first-time buyers. MPVs from Kia and Volkswagen come under the spotlight, and is servicing your vehicle at a private workshop better than taking it to a dealership?

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Kia Carnival, Mahindra KUV100, VW Passat, Toyota Auris, ...
2024 Haval Jolion Pro

Most Read