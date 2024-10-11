Kia on Friday launched its new Sonet LS. An entry-level model offering buyers maximum value for money, it promises to shake things up in the sub-R300k crossover segment.
Compared to its higher-priced LX sibling that rolls on 16" alloys, the more affordable LS makes do with 15" steel wheels fitted with plastic covers. The front daytime running lights and high-mounted brake lamp in the roof spoiler use conventional rather than LED bulbs.
Cost-cutting measures inside the cabin see the absence of 60:40 split folding rear seats and only a single front vanity mirror. Apart from these two omissions, Sonet LS customers can look forward to a standard 8" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air-conditioning, Bluetooth streaming, front and rear electric windows, electric mirrors, a reverse camera, automatic headlamps and 4.2" LCD information display set in the centre of the instrument cluster.
The seats are covered in combination black cloth/artificial leather upholstery.
New entry-level Kia Sonet LS arrives in South Africa
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Standard safety features include electronic stability control, ABS brakes with EBD, hill-start assist control, dual front airbags as well as ISOFIX child-seat anchoring points.
As with the rest of the Sonet range, the LS is powered by the South Korean carmaker's proven 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 85kW and 144Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front axle via either a six-speed manual of continuously variable transmission.
The Kia Sonet LS manual is priced at R299,995 and the LS CVT at R324,995. This includes an unlimited kilometre five-year warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.
