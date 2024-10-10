Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand and Formula One have announced a partnership to release a line of 1:64 scale Formula One models designed for collectors and casual fans.
The first product, now available on Mattel Creations, is a limited-edition Formula One die-cast car sporting a Hot Wheels livery. It includes Real Rider wheels with interchangeable tyres and a metal body and chassis. The design also features the number 68, referencing the year Hot Wheels was launched. The car will be sold in a collector’s clamshell case.
“The exciting collaboration will bring together the adrenaline of motor racing and the excitement of toy cars and provide opportunities to see the fine details that go into a Formula One car, all in the palm of your hand,” said Formula One chief commercial officer Emily Prazer.
“It’s more than just a partnership, it's a celebration of speed, creativity and innovation that will bring fans a new way to engage with the sport.”
After the initial product drop, the multiyear collaboration will continue to expand throughout the 2025 season and beyond, so expect to see liveries of your favourite team.
Hot Wheels and Formula One is a match made in 'die-cast' heaven
Image: Supplied
Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand and Formula One have announced a partnership to release a line of 1:64 scale Formula One models designed for collectors and casual fans.
The first product, now available on Mattel Creations, is a limited-edition Formula One die-cast car sporting a Hot Wheels livery. It includes Real Rider wheels with interchangeable tyres and a metal body and chassis. The design also features the number 68, referencing the year Hot Wheels was launched. The car will be sold in a collector’s clamshell case.
“The exciting collaboration will bring together the adrenaline of motor racing and the excitement of toy cars and provide opportunities to see the fine details that go into a Formula One car, all in the palm of your hand,” said Formula One chief commercial officer Emily Prazer.
“It’s more than just a partnership, it's a celebration of speed, creativity and innovation that will bring fans a new way to engage with the sport.”
After the initial product drop, the multiyear collaboration will continue to expand throughout the 2025 season and beyond, so expect to see liveries of your favourite team.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure