Motoring

Ford Puma a pleasure to pilot — at a price

Strikingly styled model is available in two variants — the Titanium and range-topping ST-Line Vignale

Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 11 October 2024

A wedding, a funeral and a bridal shower.

While it may seem like the title of the latest romcom to hit cinemas, the words refer to true events that were in tune for Time to Torque to properly and practically test a fleet of the Blue Oval’s latest offerings...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep64 | BMW 320d, Ford Ecosport, Honda Civic RS, Nissan NP200, ...
CIC President Julius S Malema Addresses The #EFFPresser

Most Read