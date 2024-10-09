This is the new VW Tayron and it's coming to South Africa
Volkswagen on Wednesday presented its all-new Tayron SUV. Built to replace the Tiguan Allspace and plugging the gap between the Tiguan and Touareg, it promises to be a stylish and capable allrounder well suited to the modern demands of space-hungry families.
Measuring 4.8m in length, the Tayron is characterised by a bold front end home to narrow LED headlamps and an illuminated Volkswagen logo. The lower half of the bumper makes an equally strong visual statement thanks to the presence of large diagonally shaped side air intakes and a gloss black, diamond-pattern radiator grille. The tail section stands out with an illuminated Volkswagen logo and a full-length LED crossbar linking the taillights.
Three Tayron model derivatives are available from launch: Life, Elegance and flagship R-Line. Specification is generous across the range with even the entry-level Life coming standard with nine airbags; three-zone automatic climate control, 10-colour ambient lighting and a multifunctional driving experience control for adjusting driving profiles.
Also present is a 12.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering built-in satellite navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility; a digital instrument cluster, sun blinds built into the rear doors and a set of 17" alloy wheels. Standard driver aids on offer include adaptive cruise control, side assist, lane assist, front assist, park assist plus, reverse camera, dynamic road sign display and a new exit warning system.
Available with either five or seven seats, the Tayron's spacious cabin promises to live up to the carmaker's usually high quality standards and features elegant materials such artificial suede, open-pore wood and illuminated decorative trim. Boot space is ample, especially in the five-seater model – bank on 885l with the rear seat backs in their regular position.
Powertrains? The Tayron kicks off with a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (eTSI) with 48v mild-hybrid technology sending 110kW to the front axle. Next is a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (TSI) available with either 150kW or 195kW. Drive is sent to either the front or all four wheels depending on your preference. Then there's a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel (TDI) making 110kW in front wheel drive format and 142kW when equipped with Volkswagen's traction enhancing 4Motion all wheel-drive system. All of the models above are meshed as standard to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox.
Finally, there's the choice of two plug-in hybrid models (eHybrid). These pair a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a single electric motor juiced by a 19.7kWh battery pack. Available in two power outputs (150kW and 200kW), both send drive to the front wheels via a six-speed DSG and offer a pure electric driving range of over 100km.
Now on sale in Germany, pricing for the new Volkswagen Tayron starts at €45,475 (about R878,661). Volkswagen South Africa spokesperson Andile Dlamini confirmed the Tayron range will reach the local market next year. Exact timing will be confirmed later.