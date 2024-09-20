In the local commercial vehicle ambit, bakkies rule the roost. As monthly sales charts attest, models such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max dominate, with a good chunk accounted for by the fleet market.
However, if you need an enclosed solution for your cargo needs, a panel van remains a handy tool.
Here is an overview of all the new options available in Mzansi.
Suzuki Eeco 1.2 | From: R212,900
Payload: 615kg
Cargo volume: Unconfirmed
The compact Suzuki Eeco, above, may not win prizes for looks, standard equipment levels or on-road refinement, but it sure can carry. A low sticker price coupled with a decent payload makes it a hit among business owners with a close eye on the bottom line.
Your ultimate guide to South Africa’s panel van market
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Hyundai Grand i10 1.0 Premium Cargo | From: R249,500
Payload: 508kg
Cargo volume: 1,210l
According to Hyundai representatives, the panel van version of the Grand i10 has found a good niche among security firms refreshing their fleets of (now discontinued) Nissan NP200 pick-ups. No doubt about the i10’s lugging abilities, but its pursuit capabilities are probably another story.
Image: Supplied
Renault Triber 1.0 Express | From: R266,999
Payload: 542kg
Cargo volume: 1,500l
We have written some unfavourable things about Renault’s Indian-made budget offerings, including the people-mover Triber. However, in the cargo-orientated guise perhaps its shortcomings could be overlooked somewhat: buyers in the category are usually not expecting perfection, only functionality. The cargo volume of the French offering is certainly respectable.
Image: Supplied
Kia Picanto 1.0 LX Runner | From: R284,900
Payload: 350kg
Cargo volume: 820l
Taking a page out of the book of its relation at Hyundai, the Picanto Runner uses proven ingredients as a base for commercial application. However, in terms of payload and cargo, it takes the lower position, and with a higher asking price you may as well opt for the Hyundai instead.
Mahindra XUV300 1.2T W4 #Xprez | From: R302,999
Payload: 350kg
Cargo volume: 1,350l
Mahindra earned a solid reputation for its single-cab workhorses. The brand sought to achieve credibility in the cargo sphere, with a repurposed iteration of the plucky XUV300. While the product is in run-out, a panel van version of its successor, the 3X0, is imminent.
Image: Supplied
Hyundai Venue 1.2 Premium Cargo | From: R321,500
Payload: 620kg
Cargo volume: 1,296l
If the Grand i10’s carrying potential is limited for your needs, Hyundai offers a roomier, haul-ready derivative of its B-segment sport utility vehicle. Like the smaller sibling, it is replete with the necessary appointments, including tie-hooks, a partition and rubber floor.
Renault Kiger 1.0 Turbo Express | From: R334,999
Payload: 415kg
Cargo volume: 1,500l
Different requirements for different loads? If outright payload supremacy is a big criteria, the Kiger panel van comes second best to its Triber sibling. However, it does have the benefit of a turbocharged engine, which may or may not translate into more efficient deliveries.
Image: Supplied
Fiat Fiorino | From: R379,900 (1.4)
Payload: 610kg
Cargo volume: 2,500l
A chipper Italian companion built for business, the Fiorino is dated, but its usefulness remains despite age. Sold through the Fiat Professional commercial division, the model also has an option of a 1.3-litre, turbocharged-diesel engine.
Image: Supplied
Opel Combo Cargo | From: R439,900 (1.6 TD SWB)
Payload: 650kg
Cargo volume: 3,300l
You might have forgotten that Opel’s parents, Stellantis, are the custodians of Peugeot. That has enabled cross-platform products – the Combo is related to the Partner. A long-wheelbase version of the Combo can also be had, taking base cargo capacity to 3,900l.
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen Caddy | From: R450,800 (1.6)
Payload: 668kg
Cargo volume: 3,100l
Volkswagen’s Caddy nameplate originally adorned the Golf Mk1 bakkie in SA. Abroad, the nameplate has a more established heritage. The model cultivated a sound reputation in the local market since introduction well over a decade ago. The latest Caddy has a more digitised cabin, but has not changed where it matters. Supplementing the 1.6 is a 2.0 TDI option. The Caddy Maxi increases cargo space to 3,700l.
Image: Supplied
Fiat Doblo Maxi 1.6 Multijet SX | From: R454,900
Payload: 1,000kg
Cargo volume: 4,200l
The Doblo Maxi offers almost twice the cargo space of its smaller Fiorino sibling. Aside from larger dimensions and roomier front cabin, it also boasts a stronger powerplant, sold exclusively with a 1.6-litre, turbocharged-diesel unit.
Image: Supplied
Peugeot Partner 1.6 HDi LWB L2 | From: R499,900
Payload: 1,000kg
Cargo volume: 4,400l
With impressive numbers both on the payload and overall volume sides, the Peugeot Partner seems to live up to its name as a trusty right-hand operator. You should probably look at the long wheelbase Opel Combo equivalent though, offering the same for less money.
Opel Vivaro Cargo 2.0TD LWB | From: R599,900
Payload: 1,000kg
Cargo volume: 6,600l
With its whopping rear compartment area, the Opel Vivaro is firmly in the realm of full-sized vans suited to serious load requirements. Parent company Stellantis should probably be making more of a song about its contender, which undercuts size rivals by a significant amount.
Image: Supplied
Renault Trafic 2.0dCi | From: R635,999
Payload: 1,279kg
Cargo volume: 8,900l
With such a sizable loading bay at your disposal, you could play in the Trafic, but you would probably achieve more by putting it to intended use as a logistics tool. It is the biggest weapon in Renault’s local commercial vehicles arsenal.
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen Transporter | From: R658,700
Payload: 849kg
Cargo volume: 6,700l
South Africans need no introduction to the Volkswagen Transporter. With a lineage dating all the way back to 1949, the series is as iconic as it gets. A new Ford-based version is imminent, which promises not to skimp on the hauling functionality, even if brand fans might object on pedigree. The Transporter can also be had in long wheelbase guise.
Image: Supplied
Hyundai Staria 2.2 D | From: R669,500
Payload: 1,115kg
Cargo volume: 4,945l
Most people adored the spacecraft looks of the Staria when it was launched. Though the panel van, in white, does feed into allegations that the model resembles a Huawei router. Its cargo volume is fair, but not all that spectacular, compared to what its rivals wield at the price (and for less).
Image: Supplied
Ford Transit Custom 2.0 SiT LWB | From: R692,200
Payload: 1,269kg
Cargo volume: 5,800l
We sampled the Transit Custom at launch earlier this year and found it to be a good staff member. An excellent infotainment system, tidy road manners and clever cabin with storage bins made for an endearing package. Certainly not a terrible base from which to spin Volkswagen’s new T7.
Image: Supplied
Toyota Quantum | From: R708,800 (2.8)
Payload: 1,085kg
Cargo volume: 6,300l
A lifeblood of the nation’s taxi sector, the Quantum dominates the people-mover market. Its panel van derivative is also hugely popular, whether to haul goods or in the conversion sector, doing duty as ambulances and for other specialty tasks. The long wheelbase model has a cargo volume of 9,200l.
Image: Supplied
Ford Transit 2.2 TDCi | From: R769,300
Payload: 1,325kg
Cargo volume: 9,100l
Differing from the Transit Custom, the Transit offers a taller loading area, making for a significantly larger cargo volume. Certainly more truck-like than the passenger car flavours of the Custom.
Foton eView | From: R850,000
Payload: 1,150kg
Cargo volume: 7,000l
The only electric vehicle model on the market of this kind, Foton was ambitious to launch its eView in Mzansi. Early adopters and businesses looking to make a “green” statement may find it appealing.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz Vito 114 CDI | From: R874,000
Payload: 813kg
Cargo volume: 6,000l
Mercedes-Benz is known for its higher pricing strategy in the passenger car ambit. That approach also applies where commercials are concerned. The Vito is the priciest new panel van here, though it is replete with creature comforts not usually expected in the class. That includes a multi-function steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment package as standard.
