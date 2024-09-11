You get: 19" alloys, the S-Line exterior kit, a panoramic sunroof, the semi-autonomous parking aid system, keyless entry, keyless start, electrically operated tailgate, front seat heaters and front electric seat adjustment.
A vehicle like ours carries a cost of R904,650 — the price was R868,050 before this increase. You might recall in our fifth update we shared insight on heavy discounts offered on the Black Edition units as a result of slow uptake. Definitely worth investigating before you pay full retail.
The 35 TFSI Black Edition was always going to be a tough sell. Which consumer would naturally accept paying the highest price for the derivative with the smallest engine when you can have the 40 TFSI Quattro S-Line (the 2.0l with four-wheel drive) for considerably less? That more powerful model costs R830,300.
This is something we raised in previous missives. Other aspects we lamented with our Black Edition tester were feature omissions that are inexcusable at the price. The car did not have electrically folding side mirrors or navigation, basics in 2024.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Farewell to our Audi Q3 35 TFSI Black Edition
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Brenwin Naidu
We are already in the fourth quarter of 2024, quarter to enduring Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit being overplayed in malls.
Accounting for three of the year’s dozen months in my test diary was a stint with the Audi Q3 TFSI Black Edition.
At the time we accepted the vehicle it was the second most expensive model in the Q3 range, with the costliest being the Sportback version.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The 40 TDI engine has quietly been added to the range. In Black Edition trim, that will set you back R921,250 or R946,850 for the Sportback body.
In this update we bid adieu to the swanky Teutonic model. Feel free to refer back to our past five updates, covering just about everything from gravel road abilities to running costs, fuel economy and other musings.
To refresh your memory, the Black Edition treatment comprises subtle visual enhancements (they painted things black, cue the Rolling Stones song) and standard inclusion of certain features.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
You get: 19" alloys, the S-Line exterior kit, a panoramic sunroof, the semi-autonomous parking aid system, keyless entry, keyless start, electrically operated tailgate, front seat heaters and front electric seat adjustment.
A vehicle like ours carries a cost of R904,650 — the price was R868,050 before this increase. You might recall in our fifth update we shared insight on heavy discounts offered on the Black Edition units as a result of slow uptake. Definitely worth investigating before you pay full retail.
The 35 TFSI Black Edition was always going to be a tough sell. Which consumer would naturally accept paying the highest price for the derivative with the smallest engine when you can have the 40 TFSI Quattro S-Line (the 2.0l with four-wheel drive) for considerably less? That more powerful model costs R830,300.
This is something we raised in previous missives. Other aspects we lamented with our Black Edition tester were feature omissions that are inexcusable at the price. The car did not have electrically folding side mirrors or navigation, basics in 2024.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
We were also ambivalent about the 1.4l power source. A familiar unit across the Volkswagen Group stable but seemingly more flattering in certain applications. In the Q3 (which is 75kg heavier than an A4 with the same engine) claimed consumption is 7.2l/100km. Our car seemed to hover around the mid-8l/100km mark.
It proved frugal on the freeway though. One of our last stints behind the wheel was a journey down the N3. This brought our long-term average down to 7.7l/100km, with an indicated trip average of 5l/100km by the time we reached Harrismith from Johannesburg.
Among the positives that impressed us about the Q3 are its road manners. The well-insulated cabin and comfortable ride made it a pleasant environment in which to cover mileage. Its solid build quality — and adeptness on dirt roads — also stood out.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Though the segment has evolved since the model’s 2019 introduction, its high level of core substance has held it in good stead. It still feels like a premium product with sturdy textures and classy aesthetics that have aged well. We can easily recommend the Q3, but as noted earlier, check out the other grades in the range before going straight to those pricier Black Edition grades.
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 5,600km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 8,250km
PRAISES: Excellent build quality, top marks for refinement, solid on gravel, still looks great.
GRIPES: Fairly thirsty around town, Black Edition models on the pricey side, lack of certain basic features puzzling at this price.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 7.8l/100km (a long-distance stint helped bring down long-term average considerably)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle