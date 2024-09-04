It feels like just the other day we were hearing about the return of Chery to Mzansi.
Understandably, the scepticism was real. Thinking back to its first run on the market, one had reservations. Who could forget shockers such as the QQ3, an imitation of the old Chevrolet Spark and Daewoo Matiz twins?
The circle-eyed QQ3 earned infamy for a zero-star safety rating after Global NCAP crash tested it.
In those days Chery had other wares that, while cheap, could hardly be described as cheerful. There was the J2 hatchback, with a questionable “Swag” special edition, a desperate attempt to get street credibility.
You may also recall the original Tiggo, which was the facsimile of a second generation Toyota RAV4.
Chery chose to retain the nameplate for its resurgence. But instead of applying it to one model, Tiggo now comprises a family of products.
It ranges from the Tiggo 4, with the slightly larger Tiggo 7 in the middle and the Tiggo 8 at the top, which happens to be a seven-seater. A new Tiggo Cross will join the mix soon, bridging the gap between the 4 and the 7. We know the numerics of Chery's naming strategy can seem confusing at first.
Logically, the smallest number Tiggo 4 is the baby of the range, sporting the lowest price tag.
Dimensionally, the car has a length of 4,318mm, a width of 1,831mm and height of 1,670mm. Boot capacity is 340mm.
Coming in at the R280,000 mark, the standard LiT version sits in the pricing realm of entry level B segment hatchbacks.
REVIEW | The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is popular for good reason
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
It feels like just the other day we were hearing about the return of Chery to Mzansi.
Understandably, the scepticism was real. Thinking back to its first run on the market, one had reservations. Who could forget shockers such as the QQ3, an imitation of the old Chevrolet Spark and Daewoo Matiz twins?
The circle-eyed QQ3 earned infamy for a zero-star safety rating after Global NCAP crash tested it.
In those days Chery had other wares that, while cheap, could hardly be described as cheerful. There was the J2 hatchback, with a questionable “Swag” special edition, a desperate attempt to get street credibility.
You may also recall the original Tiggo, which was the facsimile of a second generation Toyota RAV4.
Chery chose to retain the nameplate for its resurgence. But instead of applying it to one model, Tiggo now comprises a family of products.
It ranges from the Tiggo 4, with the slightly larger Tiggo 7 in the middle and the Tiggo 8 at the top, which happens to be a seven-seater. A new Tiggo Cross will join the mix soon, bridging the gap between the 4 and the 7. We know the numerics of Chery's naming strategy can seem confusing at first.
Logically, the smallest number Tiggo 4 is the baby of the range, sporting the lowest price tag.
Dimensionally, the car has a length of 4,318mm, a width of 1,831mm and height of 1,670mm. Boot capacity is 340mm.
Coming in at the R280,000 mark, the standard LiT version sits in the pricing realm of entry level B segment hatchbacks.
Image: Supplied
One can understand why it has done so well on the local market, offering buyers certain trappings associated with a slightly more expensive vehicle, plus the inherent crossover body benefits: a taller ground clearance and commanding feel over a conventional hatchback.
The Tiggo 4 Pro does have its quirks, however, as we learned after a recent refresher experience with the product.
We first had a go with the model in 2021, testing it at Gerotek before official introduction.
It handled the punishing surfaces of the facility without completely falling apart, with a regimen that also included some light off-road driving, fully using the 180mm ground clearance. It is a front-wheel drive compact so it managed expectations in that department accordingly.
For the most part the Tiggo 4 remains compelling almost four years after launch. Its confident looks, replete with a “diamond-pin” style of grille and blacked-out styling elements on higher grade models, are attractive.
The interior offers a bigger surprise, considering how low our expectations were of older Chinese cars in the quality department.
The Tiggo 4 has an ambience that easily matches those of European and Japanese rivals. We are talking soft touch surfaces, tight panel gaps and switchgear with the right kind of damping when depressed.
The infotainment system could do with further refinement. Simpler menus and improved sensitivity of the touchscreen would not go amiss.
Talking about improvements, the 1.5-litre, turbocharged-petrol unit on duty could do with a once-over. This is an engine widely used across the Chery line-up and it is generally fine, but did not seem to complement the Tiggo 4 all that much.
Chalk it down to calibration or mapping, but it seemed to feel on the strained side in this application. Thirsty too, returning 9.6l/100km after a week of driving. That is a consumption figure you might expect from a larger sport utility vehicle.
Image: Supplied
A normally-aspirated version of the engine is sold in the entry level Tiggo 4, linked to a manual gearbox.
If you seek two pedal convenience, Chery offers dual clutch and continuously variable transmission (CVT) options. The latter versions are cheaper, but as we all know, CVT varieties are not particularly great.
In the eyes of most shoppers, the technical gripes mentioned are seemingly eclipsed by other charms.
The equipment levels in the top grade Elite model, for instance, are excellent. You pay R386,900 for the Elite with a CVT, and add R29,000 if you want the dual clutch.
Everything from a sunroof to a refrigerated centre console, leatherette upholstery, digital instrument cluster and “Hey Chery” in-car assistant are part of the deal.
The Tiggo 4 would be a nice pick for a couple in their 20s, perhaps thinking of adding a little one to the clan. Or empty-nesters seeking to downsize.
On the safety front, the base model gets two airbags and electronic stability control, supplementing the obligatory anti-lock brakes and ISOFIX mounting points. The Elite has six airbags.
To assuage concerns around reliability, Chery includes a reasonable five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan.
There is also a 10-year/1,000,000km warranty which applies to the first owner. This obviously carries terms and conditions, and until we see cases of it really being put to the test, we will take it with a pinch of salt.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle