German carmaker BMW is recalling electric Mini Cooper SE vehicles due to problems in their batteries which could potentially affect more than 140,000 units worldwide, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.
Around 39,000 vehicles could be affected in Germany, the company said in a statement, adding there are no known accidents or injuries in this context.
Problems in the battery system can lead to overheating.
"A vehicle fire, even when the vehicle is parked, cannot be ruled out," the statement said.
The software of the car contains a diagnostic function that recognises a malfunction of the battery and alerts the driver. Customers who received the messaged are asked to visit a Mini partner, the company said.
BMW issues worldwide recall for electric Mini Cooper SE
Image: Supplied
