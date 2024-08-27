In previous years, the Toyota Hilux has typically been the most enquired-on model. This year, it lost that position to the Volkswagen Polo. The Hilux is now the second most enquired-on model, followed by the Ford Ranger.
This is how many used cars South Africans search for every second
Report marks 2024 as a year in which consumers are voting with their wallets and not their aspirations
Image: andreypopov/123RF
An impressive 21 used-car searches took place every second in South Africa during the first half of 2024. This is one of many fascinating insights to emerge from the 2024 AutoTrader Mid-Year Car Industry Report.
The theme of this year's report is #RethinkAutoSales, and — as George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader, explains — traditional car-selling methods are becoming outdated.
“Hence new data points and innovative strategies are needed. Successful dealers have embraced the #RethinkAutoSales strategy. They are creating efficiencies, emphasising transparency, and meeting consumer needs by utilising market intelligence, which is available thanks to AutoTrader technology and data analytics,” he explains.
The data to which Mienie refers is unpacked in the 2024 AutoTrader Mid-Year Car Industry Report, which is freely available online.
Total new and used vehicle sales are demonstrating markedly different trends. According to the report, by the end of June 2024, 172,668 used cars were sold — an increase of 2.2% over H1 2023 (when 168,897 used cars were sold). In contrast, naamsa | The Automotive Business Council achieved a total of 161,981 passenger cars sold by the end of June 2024. This is a decrease of -6.9% over H1 2023 (when 173,903 passenger cars were sold).
Research also reveals that new vs used trends differ when it comes to Chinese brands. In the new car market, it is estimated that around 20% will be taken up by Chinese brands by the end of this year — but this trend has not impacted used-car advert views.
Used-vehicle searches also grew in the first six months of 2024. In the first half of this year, over 328-million searches were conducted (21 consumer searches per second), reflecting a 5% increase over the previous year.
In the first six months of 2024, 192-million Consumer Advert Views (CAVs) were opened, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 16%. This is the largest ever increase in CAVs.
The AutoTrader data also reveals that the market share is growing for the more affordable models (when it comes to the top 10 enquired on brands), marking 2024 as a year in which consumers are voting with their wallets and not their aspirations.
In keeping with this theme, Suzuki has made an appearance in the list of the top 10 most-searched-for brands for the first time, replacing Porsche in 10th place. The Suzuki Swift is also a new entrant on the list of the top 10 most enquired-on models, edging out the Ford Fiesta in the process.
