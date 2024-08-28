The passenger grab handle includes a carbon trim piece with copper thread and a Grand Edition badge. Additional interior trim elements also use carbon with copper thread. The steering wheel, made from Dinamica microfibre, includes a clasp with a G63 plaque.
Exclusive Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition comes at a grand price
The Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition is available in South Africa in limited numbers.
The flagship offering of the coveted G-Class range, it sports a unique exterior wearing Manufaktur night black magno paint offset by gold accents. The front/rear bumper inlays, Affalterbach bonnet emblem, front skid plate, spare wheel ring and Mercedes star in the spare wheel inlay are all finished in a rich shade of Kalahari gold magno.
The vehicle's 22" AMG forged wheels and distinctive side foiling decals are decorated in tech gold.
As with the exterior, the interior of the G63 Grand Edition is characterised by a black and gold colour theme.
The vehicle's door sills feature “AMG” emblems with illuminated borders, while the seats are upholstered in luxurious black Nappa leather with gold stitching and plaques with a gold AMG logo are embedded in the backrests.
The floor mats are black with gold stitching and the roof grab handles covered in Nappa leather.
The passenger grab handle includes a carbon trim piece with copper thread and a Grand Edition badge. Additional interior trim elements also use carbon with copper thread. The steering wheel, made from Dinamica microfibre, includes a clasp with a G63 plaque.
Just 1,000 Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition models have been hand-built by the German carmaker, of which 20 have been earmarked for South Africa. Each is priced at R5,474,512 including a standard five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.
