Teenage mechanical maestros put on show of skills
Pupils from Port Rex and Daniel Pienaar take top honours in Motor Mech Competition in Kariega
The future of the Eastern Cape’s biggest industry driver is in safe hands considering the outcome of this year’s highly contested Motor Mech Competition.
The annual showcase pits the best mechanical pupils from across the province to prove their prowess in a series of tests which took place at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School in Kariega on Saturday...
