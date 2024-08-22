This year’s Goodwood Revival will feature a special parade marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The event will bring together more than 100 military vehicles from World War 2, both on track and on display at the Lavant Infield, making it the largest gathering of military machines to ever assemble at Goodwood.
The parade will include a range of vehicles such as Jeeps, tanks, half-track armoured personnel carriers, DUKWs, motorbikes, aircraft and boats. Among the key exhibits will be Field Marshal Montgomery’s Rolls-Royce Wraith staff car, recently restored by Richard Hammond, which was used by Montgomery during his campaigns in Europe.
Other notable war machines include the M36 Jackson, Valentine amphibious tank, Sherman tank, M4 high-speed tractor, and M8 Greyhound. The parade will also feature the 19.2m MASB 27 anti-submarine boat used during D-Day for air-sea rescue duties.
The aerial display will include Supermarine Spitfires, Auster aircraft, a Hawker glider and two Douglas C-47 Skytrains, which were involved in dropping paratroopers during the D-Day offensive. These aircraft will be displayed at the Freddie March Spirit of Aviation exhibition and will participate in the Revival’s air display.
D-Day veterans John Dennett (Royal Navy) and George Chandler (Coastal Forces), along with Chelsea Pensioners, are expected to attend the parade on September 8.
Taking place on Sunday, the D-Day parade will join the full race schedule set to take place exclusively on sustainable fuels. The confirmed list of military machines taking part in the parade and on display will be available in the event’s entry list which will be announced in the coming weeks. Friday and Saturday tickets are sold out with limited tickets remaining for Sunday at goodwood.com.
Goodwood Revival to commemorate 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
Image: Supplied
