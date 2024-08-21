Building on the Life models is the 1.6 Style equipped as standard with front sports seats, “Quad” cloth upholstery, a multifunction display, six loudspeakers, front side airbags and cruise control. Customers can also tick the box on the optional LED headlight package. Under the bonnet sits a 77kW/153Nm 1.6l four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Expect 0-100 km/h in 10.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 188km/h.
Updated Volkswagen Polo Vivo pricing and specs announced
Image: Supplied
VW has treated its Polo Vivo hatchback to a refresh; an overhaul that brings with it a new front-end design, updated infotainment, revised seat trim and enhanced safety features.
The naming convention has also been revamped with the Trendline, Comfortline and Highline derivatives of old being replaced by Vivo (base), Life and Style grades. The range-topping GT model continues to rule the roost with its sporty styling and turbo engine.
The makeover consists of a sharpened front end home to a redesigned bumper and radiator grille with chrome accents, new integrated fog and cornering lights with daytime running lights, 2D Volkswagen badge and new headlamp clusters on the Life, Style and GT.
Image: Supplied
The rear receives the same 2D Volkswagen emblem below which sits new centrally mounted chrome Vivo badging. There’s also a new antenna and a generous palette of exterior paint hues including Ascot Grey, Pure White, Reflex Silver, Reef Blue, Smokey Grey and Wild Cherry Red.
While the base Polo Vivo model rolls on 14" steel wheels with plastic covers, the Life benefits from 15" “Ubomi” alloy wheels and the Style 16" “Portago” alloy wheels. The flagship Vivo GT is equipped with larger 17" “Mirabeau” alloy wheels.
Inside, all Polo Vivo models are equipped as standard with a new 9" Mirgor touchscreen infotainment system with App-Connect. Depending on the model variant this is linked to four or six speakers. The seats have also been freshened with new materials and designs, while safety has been given a welcome boost with electronic stability control, hill start assist and remote central locking now standard across the range.
Image: Supplied
The base model Polo Vivo features a multifunction steering wheel, “Iceberg” cloth upholstery, Bluetooth/USB, front electric windows and a rake/reach adjustable steering column. You also get driver/passenger airbags and tyre pressure monitoring. Power is provided by Volkswagen’s trusty 1.4l four-cylinder petrol engine making 55kW and 130Nm of torque. This is sent straight to the front axle via a simple five-speed manual transmission.
Next in line is the 1.4 Life, which ups the features ante with “Halftone” cloth seat upholstery, luggage compartment lighting and a height adjustable drivers seat. Available options include cruise control, front side airbags, automatic lights and windscreen wipers, rear-view camera with park distance control, a front centre armrest and a full set of front and rear floor mats. Drive comes from a 1.4 MPI four-cylinder petrol engine making 63kW and 132Nm of torque. As with the base Vivo, the 1.4 Life is also equipped with a five-speed manual transmission.
Those seeking a more traffic-friendly experience can opt for the 1.6 Life Tiptronic. Sharing the same specification as the 1.4 Life, it benefits from a 1.6l four-cylinder petrol engine making 77kW and 153Nm of torque. It is meshed to a six-speed Tiptronic transmission.
Image: Supplied
Building on the Life models is the 1.6 Style equipped as standard with front sports seats, “Quad” cloth upholstery, a multifunction display, six loudspeakers, front side airbags and cruise control. Customers can also tick the box on the optional LED headlight package. Under the bonnet sits a 77kW/153Nm 1.6l four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Expect 0-100 km/h in 10.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 188km/h.
In keeping with its flagship status, the range-topping 1.0 GT comes with all the bells and whistles including front sport seats, “Senary” cloth upholstery, a leather gear knob, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, sport pedal cluster and front/rear floor mats.
Exterior modifications consist of a black painted roof and mirror caps, body colour roof spoiler, GT lettering on the tailgate and front grille, black side skirt and chrome-tipped exhaust tailpipe. Spirited performance is provided by a 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine making 81kW and 200Nm of torque. It is paired to a six-speed manual transmission.
Image: Supplied
Available at Volkswagen dealerships from September, pricing for the updated Polo Vivo range is:
1.4 Vivo: R266,600
1.4 Life: R288,500
1.6 Life Tiptronic: R320,200
1.6 Style: R318,000
1.0 TSI GT: R356,000
Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/150,000km engine warranty. Volkswagen EasyDrive Maintenance and Service Plans are available as options.
