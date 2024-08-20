When the curtain fell on the Monterey Car Week on Sunday some truly desirable new machines debuted on its lawns, including the Lamborghini Temerario, Pagani Utopia Roadster and BMW M5 Touring, among other cars.
In addition, the annual week-long automotive fest integrated choice events for classic car collectors such as the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the RM Sotheby’s auction. We highlight the most expensive purchases.
1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider by Scaglietti
The top dollar paid for a classic at the show was $17m (R302m) for a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider by Scaglietti. The V12-powered, open-top collectible continues to attract big money, which was also seen with a different unit from a special and limited batch designed by Carrozzeria Scaglietti selling for $20m (R344m) in 2023.
The most expensive vehicles auctioned at Monterey Car Week
Senior Motoring Correspondent
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider
An Alfa Romeo that has never been fully restored, retaining the coachwork and all its original mechanical components from its delivery, including the original supercharger, fetched $14m (R249m.)
The car was exhibited at the Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance in 2010 and received Best of Show European at the Concours d’Elegance of America in 2013, as well as the Ciao Italy award for Best Italian prewar car at the Elegance at Hershey.
It has remained in good running order, having been driven on the 2011 Alfa 8C Tour, a 1,600km trip on high altitude mountain roads.
Image: Supplied
1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider by Scaglietti
Another of the prized V12-powered horses from the Enzo Ferrari stables on offer was the 410 Sport Scuderia works car. The exclusive, one-off tailor-made by Sergio Scaglietti was driven by the legendary Carroll Shelby to victory at the 1956 Palm Springs road races.
This is not the only feather in its cap. It is also the last racing Ferrari acquired by Tony Parravano, the Southern California sports car racer and property developer who famously disappeared, and has never been found to this day, in the face of mounting tax problems. It sold for $12.9m (R231m)
Image: Supplied
Ford GT40
Another car with an indelible connection to Shelby is the Ford GT40. A unit retaining the original body and driveline fetched $7.8m (R140.3m). Though it was never raced during the successful heydays of the marque at races such Le Mans, it is the third-most expensive GT40 ever sold on auction after the Mk II GT40 that took third place in that famous 1966 Le Mans win and the Gulf/Mirage used in the filming of the Le Mans movie.
Image: Supplied
More desirables
There was a heap of other wonderful classics at the show, some sold and others not, including a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 NART Alloy by Scaglietti that went for $5.2m (R94m).
Lamborghinis, a Bugatti EB110 and a 1957 Mercedes-Benz SL 300 roadster were on sale, as was the Adrian Newey-designed McLaren-Mercedes MP4-21 Formula 1 car, which was tested by then 21-year-old Lewis Hamilton upon his signing with the team in 2006. It was also driven by Juan Pablo Montoya in the first three races of the 2006 F1 season. It is still available if you want it.
Image: Supplied
Another rare car sold for an undisclosed amount is the Cizeta Moroder. The stunning wedge-shaped car was penned by Marcello Gandini and designed by former Lamborghini test driver and engineer Claudio Zampolli, who after moving to the US teamed up with musician Giorgio Moroder to create his own super car.
Nine examples were made in total and powered by a 6l V16 engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
