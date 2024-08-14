It looks assertive, confident, with a decent footprint: 4,365mm long, 1,800mm wide and 1,620mm tall. Boot space is 433l.
Though the cabin is neatly trimmed with a reasonable grade of leatherette upholstery and lively stylistic elements (including mood lighting), the plastic surfaces are on the coarse side.
The equipment levels of the top-grade GT-Line may help buyers overlook this gripe. The vehicle is fully loaded by any definition, packing everything from six airbags to a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, head-up display, even remote starting.
Though the powertrain of the GT-Line proved a source of criticism, the other aspects of the Seltos make for a likable package.
What also helps its cause — especially in the face of those Chinese rivals — is the proven reputation of the Kia marque. This is bolstered by a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
REVIEW | Kia Seltos GT-Line ticks some of the boxes
Image: Supplied
Buyers spending between R450,000 and R650,000 on a new vehicle in the crossover and sport-utility vehicle genres are spoiled for choice.
If they are not clear with requirements and parameters they might find themselves overwhelmed and chasing their tails.
If you want serious off-road prowess you could have a Suzuki Jimny five-door.
Some might find that too extreme but still fancy a bit of ruggedness without foregoing agreeable road manners. They would be catered for with a four-wheel drive derivative of the Renault Duster or a Subaru Crosstrek.
Then there are those for whom dirt road abilities matter much less. They might go the route of a Volkswagen T-Cross, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Venue, Opel Mokka, Peugeot or a Toyota Corolla Cross.
Image: Supplied
We cannot forget the existence of those compelling Chinese contenders, coming in hot with a blend of striking (albeit sometimes derivative) aesthetics and healthy features lists. Cars such as the Haval Jolion, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, BAIC X55, Omoda C5 and Jaecoo J7 appear to have made positive impressions on the local car-buying public.
This price range could also get you into cars that strive to evince a more premium air. Think Mazda CX-30 and Audi Q2.
While some of the models mentioned have direct rivalry, there are various dimensions, engine offerings, ground clearances and more that set the vehicles in this price segment apart.
Also in the mix you find “in-between” options such as the Kia Seltos. Neither outwardly rugged nor particularly soft. Not too big and not too small; sitting in the middle of the Sonet and Sportage on the family bench.
Pricing kicks off at R467,995 (1.5 LX manual); topping out at R626,995 for the 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line, which is the car we drove. Beneath that derivative, buyers could also pick the diesel 1.5 CRDI version. A nifty prospect as diesels in the category are few and far between.
Image: Supplied
The turbocharged-petrol Kia stoked longings for the grunt of a torque-rich diesel motor instead.
Outputs from the 1.5 T-GDI are nothing to write home about (115kW/253Nm); with a delivery that tends to come in lumps, especially noticeable when accelerating from standstill.
There is a significant amount of time where not much happens — then the turbocharger suddenly wakes up, spitting its boost all at once. Coupled with the slow-witted dual-clutch automatic, which lurches and allows rollback, the overall experience lacks cohesion.
In fairness, the seven-speed unit is slick in its business when on the move. Average fuel consumption after a week of mixed driving was 9l/100km. Drive is transmitted to the front wheels, ground clearance is a respectable 190mm.
Earlier this year the Seltos received a mild refresh, including subtle aesthetic revisions. The recognisable “tiger nose” grille was tweaked, a redesigned bumper and refreshed headlamp clusters were adopted. New mouldings, updated rear lamps, restyled alloys and additional colour options round-off the enhancements.
Image: Supplied
