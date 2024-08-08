Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a budget vehicle under R150,000. They also look at replacing a long serving Hyundai Tucson with a newer SUV and discuss whether a viewer should sell or keep their 11-year-old Volkswagen Kombi.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a budget vehicle under R150,000. They also look at replacing a long serving Hyundai Tucson with a newer SUV and discuss whether a viewer should sell or keep their 11-year-old Volkswagen Kombi.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure