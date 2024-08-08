Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

By Ignition TV - 10 August 2024

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a budget vehicle under R150,000. They also look at replacing a long serving Hyundai Tucson with a newer SUV and discuss whether a viewer should sell or keep their 11-year-old Volkswagen Kombi. 

