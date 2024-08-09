The EQS 680 SUV further benefits from several factory-set driving modes. These include Eco, Sport, Off-Road, Individual and Maybach. The latter replaces the standard Comfort setting, focusing on minimising rear-seat passenger movement by reducing vibrations.
Typical for a vehicle carrying the Maybach badge, the EQS 680 SUV puts an emphasis on cabin comfort. Particularly at the rear, where a variety of luxurious features are available for passengers. The standard Executive seats include ventilation, massage functions, and heating for the neck and shoulders. Additionally, there is a calf massage feature and the Chauffeur Package. When the rear seat is reclined, the latter automatically moves the front passenger seat forward to provide more space for occupants to stretch out.
Rear passengers can look forward to a rich infotainment experience courtesy two 11.6-inch displays mounted on the backrests of the front seats. With the standard Mbux high-end rear seat entertainment, content can be shared quickly and easily on the various displays. It is also possible to select and modify the navigation destinations from the rear seats. Standard equipment further includes the Mbux rear tablet and Mbux interior assist.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV confirmed for South Africa
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz South Africa has confirmed a limited number of Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUVs have been allocated to the South African market.
Unveiled in 2023 as the luxury brand's first all-electric car, it features a 107.8kWh battery powering two electric motors offering a combined output of 484kW and 955Nm of torque. Equipped with 4Matic all-wheel drive, Mercedes-Maybach says the EQS 680 SUV will swoosh its way from 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. Top speed is limited to 210km/h. Take things more sedately and you should expect a maximum driving range of up to 600km.
The opulent flagship is equipped with Airmatic air suspension, featuring continuously adjustable damping as standard. Designed for ultimate ride comfort, this system allows the ground clearance to be increased by up to 35mm. Additionally, rear-axle steering is included, with a standard steering angle of up to 4.5º, and an optional configuration that increases this to 10º. This adjustment reduces the turning circle from 11.9m to 11.0m.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
With the First-Class Rear option, the front centre console extends to the rear seats, specifically redesigned for the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Wooden trim is featured on the rear storage compartment, matching the trim on the front seat backs and between the rear seats. The centre console now includes a projector that discreetly displays the Maybach emblem on the floor. Features such as thermal cup holders and a shelf for the MBUX rear tablet are also included. Passengers can use four fast-charging USB-C ports and two HDMI interfaces to connect their devices. Optional features include folding tables, a cooling compartment for champagne bottles and silver-plated goblets.
In contrast to the standard Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on which it's based, the range-topping Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV stands out with a bespoke front-end, home to a black panel with vertical chrome trim strips and integrated radar sensors. This panel is covered in a black lacquer finish for a high-gloss effect. Other highlights are chrome-plated slats on the bumper’s air intake and a chrome strip with Maybach lettering aligned with the Digital Light headlights. The Digital Light system also includes a light show and projects a Maybach emblem onto the ground when the automatic comfort doors open.
The side design includes distinctive chrome surrounds on the windows, a chrome B-pillar trim and a Maybach emblem on the D-pillar. EQS lettering is positioned on the front window triangle while pronounced wheel arches shroud 21-inch or 22-inch forged alloy wheels. Finishing things off is a set of illuminated anodised aluminium running boards.
Image: Supplied
At the rear, the luxury EV features a continuous light strip with a two-part helix design, chrome trim elements on the tailgate, rear apron, spoiler lip and the Maybach lettering.
The EQS 680 SUV is available with a two-tone paint finish and pinstripe in five colour combinations: hi-tech silver/obsidian black, hi-tech silver/nautical blue, obsidian black/selenite grey, obsidian black/Kalahari gold, and velvet brown/onyx black.
Mercedes-Benz South Africa media specialist Justin Jacobs said the vehicles have arrived in South Africa. Pricing is awaiting final approval and will be communicated in due course.
