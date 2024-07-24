Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Volvo EX30

By Ignition TV - 24 July 2024

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the all-electric Volvo EX30. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read