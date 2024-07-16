Vehicle crime continues to affect South Africans in 2024.
According to Cartrack, a prominent car-tracking company, the theft of car components has become more widespread than the theft of entire vehicles. The high demand for affordable, readily available parts on the black market drives this trend, as such parts are easier to conceal and harder to trace than whole cars.
Internal data highlights that the most frequently stolen accessories include wheels, tyres, wheel caps, batteries, sound equipment, mirrors, headlights and tailgates. These components are easier to hide and harder to trace.
Chop shops dealing in stolen car parts have an estimated trade value of about R442m. This makes reselling car parts lucrative and less traceable than reselling stolen vehicles. Even car mechanics have been involved in this unlawful practice, sometimes replacing parts with faulty, cheaper ones during repairs.
To protect yourself and your vehicle from seasoned thieves targeting expensive automotive components, consider the following precautions:
- Equip your wheels with locknuts;
- Reinforce your battery bracket;
- Always park in busy, visible and well-lit areas;
- Double-check that your vehicle is locked when you leave it;
- Keep valuables out of sight;
- Avoid driving through high-risk areas and known hijacking hotspots;
- Never connect to unfamiliar Wi-Fi networks from your car;
- Stay vigilant and do not be lured out of your car for any reason; and
- Install a GPS tracker so your vehicle can be located if stolen or hijacked.
The most stolen car accessories and how to protect yours
Image: romk123rf/123rf
Vehicle crime continues to affect South Africans in 2024.
According to Cartrack, a prominent car-tracking company, the theft of car components has become more widespread than the theft of entire vehicles. The high demand for affordable, readily available parts on the black market drives this trend, as such parts are easier to conceal and harder to trace than whole cars.
Internal data highlights that the most frequently stolen accessories include wheels, tyres, wheel caps, batteries, sound equipment, mirrors, headlights and tailgates. These components are easier to hide and harder to trace.
Chop shops dealing in stolen car parts have an estimated trade value of about R442m. This makes reselling car parts lucrative and less traceable than reselling stolen vehicles. Even car mechanics have been involved in this unlawful practice, sometimes replacing parts with faulty, cheaper ones during repairs.
To protect yourself and your vehicle from seasoned thieves targeting expensive automotive components, consider the following precautions:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Lifestyle