Hyundai will launch its new Exter compact crossover in South Africa in the next few months as the brand’s cheapest SUV.
Sales and operations director of Hyundai Automotive South Africa Stanley Anderson told TimesLIVE the Exter will arrive in September as a smaller and cheaper car positioned below the Venue, the brand’s most affordable SUV.
The Exter prices and specifications are unconfirmed but it will cost less than the Venue, which retails between R329,900 and R499,900. The compact five-seater is likely to have a starting price well under R300,000 if it is to compete against crossovers such as the Renault Kiger (starting price of R250,000) and Nissan Magnite (starting at R240,000).
In a local car market where buyers are flocking to SUVs, particularly in the compact budget segment, the Exter could help Hyundai reclaim some of the market share it has lost to cut-priced Chinese brands such as Chery and Haval in recent years. The sub-four-metre-SUV segment in which the Exter competes is witnessing strong demand.
The Exter made its global debut in India a year ago as the South Korean carmaker’s contender in the entry level A-SUV segment and was voted India’s car of the year in December. Built in Chennai, it has a 3,815mm length, making it smaller than the 3,995mm Hyundai Venue.
Hyundai South Africa to launch budget priced Exter SUV
Compact crossover is likely to have a starting price under R300,000
The engine is unconfirmed but the front-wheel-drive car is likely to be powered by the 1.2l petrol unit that powers some local Hyundai models, including the Venue and i20. The normally aspirated unit has outputs of 61kW and 115Nm and in India it is paired with a choice of a five-speed manual transmission or Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission).
The Exter has a strikingly chunky shape and styling features include a prominent Parametric grill, H-shaped LED daytime running lights and squared-off wheel arches.
In India the Exter is available with high-end features such as a voice-activated electric sunroof, a dashcam with front and rear cameras, 8” HD infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity and a digital instrument panel. Safety features include six airbags, ABS brakes, electronic stability control, hill assist control and automatic headlamps.
More details about the local model range will be communicated when the Exter is launched in September.
