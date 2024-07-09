Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search for an affordable SUV under the R200k mark. They also debate whether the Mahindra Scorpio is a well-suited workhorse bakkie and discuss the pros and cons of “rent-to-own” vehicles.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search for an affordable SUV under the R200k mark. They also debate whether the Mahindra Scorpio is a well-suited workhorse bakkie and discuss the pros and cons of “rent-to-own” vehicles.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure