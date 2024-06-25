These are SA's five top-selling and fastest-selling used SUVs

No fewer than three Toyota models are represented in the five top-selling used SUVs, according to AutoTrader data from January 1 to April 30 2024. All three are also the fastest-selling of the five. Throw a BMW and a Volkswagen into the mix and you have South Africa’s five top-selling SUVs ranked in order of the fastest-selling.

The Toyota Fortuner 2.8GD-6 steals the sales march. The SA-built large adventure SUV has been one of the best-selling SUVs for some time. Rugged, reliable, spacious and cost-effective, the tough turbo-diesel seven-seater is a slam dunk with large families and those who enjoy adventures off the beaten track. Being well-built and one that ages well too doesn’t hurt, adding to its appeal for used-car shoppers.