FIRST DRIVE | Why the new Ford Transit Custom will go down smooth with heavy-haulers

We’re used to seeing modern double cab bakkies becoming ever more refined and luxurious, adding family comfort to their working credentials, but I was surprised to see the trend also applies to modern panel vans.
Despite being a pure workhorse destined to lead a life of heavy-hauling servitude, Ford’s new Transit Custom panel van is a comfortable and refined drive with many modern trappings.
Recently launched in South Africa as the first model in the new-generation Transit Custom commercial vehicle range aimed at small and medium businesses, the long-wheelbase panel van is priced at R692,200 and goes up against rivals such as the Toyota Quantum and Volkswagen Transporter.
The new generation of Europe’s top-selling one-tonne van is stiffer and 100kg lighter than the previous generation vehicle and has a lengthened wheelbase for improved cargo capacity.
For a workhorse that is most likely to be operated by company drivers instead of the person who bought it, the load-lugging Ford is an unexpectedly sophisticated and soft-spoken thing, and not unpleasurable to drive.
I was part of a group of journalists invited by Ford last week to drive the new van as part of its CSR initiative to deliver donations to SOS Children’s Village in Mamelodi and the Tshwane SPCA. With a cargo capacity of 5,800l and payload up to 1,269kg, the van carried a lot of bedding and dog food. It has a maximum load length of 3,050mm using a smart load-through feature under the passenger seats.
There are tie-down loops in the cavernous cargo hold with buyers able to order a load area protection kit with full height walls and a moulded floor as an optional extra. The compartment can accommodate up to three standard Euro pallets while the maximum braked trailer weight is rated at 2,500kg if additional cargo needs towing.
The load bay is accessed by wide-opening twin barn doors and a single sliding side door (a second side door can be optionally ordered), and the load floor has been lowered compared with the previous model to make for easier loading.
A reduced height of less than 2m gives the van improved access in multistorey car parks and other height-restricted areas. To aid parking, the Transit Custom has front and rear parking sensors with a 180º split view rear camera.
The two-seater cabin is separated from the load bay by a bulkhead, making for a quiet cockpit that keeps out the “boomy” echo, and the engine is quiet too. The cloth-covered seats are comfortable and the cabin is roomy enough for a pair of large adults, with plenty of storage nooks including door pockets and dual cubbyholes.
The hi-tech cabin has a 13-inch landscape touchscreen infotainment system angled towards the driver, powered by Ford’s latest Sync 4 communication and information system that includes Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with optional wireless charging. The digital instrument panel is a 12-inch instrument cluster with a seven-inch configurable display.
The 2l single turbo diesel engine eagerly hauled the big front-wheel-drive van and its load, the 100kW of power and 360Nm of torque providing easy-cruising gusto and decent overtaking poke. The engine uses AdBlue diesel exhaust fluid to transform nitrogen oxide into harmless nitrogen and water, reducing the impact of exhaust emissions.
A more streamlined shape has reduced aerodynamic drag by 13% that reduces wind noise and fuel consumption. My urban and freeway jaunt delivered an economical 7.4l /100km average, surprisingly lower than the factory-claimed 8.2l, though the vehicle wasn’t heavily laden.
The six-speed manual is a smooth shifter and is plugged into the dashboard so it falls easily to hand. Riding on high-profile 215/65 R16 tyres, the blue-oval van had a notably smooth ride quality. A new semitrailing arm independent rear suspension contributes towards a lower floor height and improves steering precision and handling.
Though it is a large lump at 5,450mm long, the Ford van is easy to drive thanks to light steering and good visibility. The steering column is height and reach adjustable and my legs fitted without squashing under the bottom-flattened wheel. It has a car-like driving position with a commanding view of the road, with large blind spot side mirrors providing good visibility, aided by a lane-keeping aid.
Additional safety features that come standard include six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, emergency brake assist, evasive steering assist, forward collision warning and tyre pressure monitoring.
The Transit Custom panel van has a four-year/120,000 warranty with roadside assistance. A maintenance plan of up to eight years or 165,000km can be optionally purchased.
