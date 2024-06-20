Here are additional tips to help keep your vehicle running at its peak this winter.
1. Warm the engine
Before setting off, start the engine and let the vehicle idle for a short while. This will help the engine oil cover every corner it needs to and prevent wear and tear on the engine.
2. Check the water (electrolyte) level of batteries
Water must cover the fluid plates and, if necessary, top it up. Use only distilled water (water that is boiled and allowed to cool). Avoid overfilling and clean spillage.
3. Keep the battery clean
Clean the terminals with warm (not hot) soapy water and remove acid or dirt build-up, which can cause the battery to self-discharge quicker.
4. Switch off before you switch on
Before starting your car be sure to switch off all devices and ancillaries. These include the air conditioner, radio, lights, seat warmers, windscreen wipers and demisters. Failure to do so will place more strain on the battery.
5. Alternator belts
Check the belts for fraying or cracking. A loose alternator belt is a common cause of battery failure.
6. Service your car
A poor engine condition can overload the battery, so ensuring your car is maintained according to the manufacturer’s specifications will extend the battery’s life.
Six ways to keep your vehicle running at its best this winter
Image: ssuravikin/123rf
With the winter cold setting in across South Africa, now is the best time to do maintenance on your vehicle.
The Automobile Association (AA) says many problems that stay unnoticed during warmer months can be worsened with lower temperatures and fixing these issues as soon as possible is a good way to extend the life your vehicle.
“Research shows people tend to drive less during winter,” says the AA.
“As such, this is an ideal opportunity to check your vehicle in for a regular or extra service, especially if you are not going to be using it as much. Regular servicing of a vehicle is critical, not only to ensure it functions at optimum capacity, but also from a road safety perspective.”
The AA says many motorists neglect to protect their vehicles adequately for winter. Vehicle batteries, for example, are always trickier during this time, as the starter draws increased amps to crank a cold engine. The AA reminds vehicle owners that a fully charged battery in winter provides less than half the power than in warm weather.
Image: uatp2/123rf
Here are additional tips to help keep your vehicle running at its peak this winter.
1. Warm the engine
Before setting off, start the engine and let the vehicle idle for a short while. This will help the engine oil cover every corner it needs to and prevent wear and tear on the engine.
2. Check the water (electrolyte) level of batteries
Water must cover the fluid plates and, if necessary, top it up. Use only distilled water (water that is boiled and allowed to cool). Avoid overfilling and clean spillage.
3. Keep the battery clean
Clean the terminals with warm (not hot) soapy water and remove acid or dirt build-up, which can cause the battery to self-discharge quicker.
4. Switch off before you switch on
Before starting your car be sure to switch off all devices and ancillaries. These include the air conditioner, radio, lights, seat warmers, windscreen wipers and demisters. Failure to do so will place more strain on the battery.
5. Alternator belts
Check the belts for fraying or cracking. A loose alternator belt is a common cause of battery failure.
6. Service your car
A poor engine condition can overload the battery, so ensuring your car is maintained according to the manufacturer’s specifications will extend the battery’s life.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle