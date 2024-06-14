Motoring

Eastern Cape revving up for third Motor Mech show

Showcase aims to expose aspiring mechanics to potential of automotive industry

By Tremaine van Aardt - 14 June 2024

It's just one day to go before Port Rex Technical High School plays host to the  third successive Motor Mech show.

The showcase aims to attract aspiring mechanics and  expose them to the potential of the automotive industry as well as training opportunities available to the province's youth...

