Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they advise a viewer wanting to trade in a 2014 Kia Picanto for a newer hatch. They also help a first-time buyer choose a hatchback under R370,000 and unpack the pros and cons of buying a vehicle from a rental company.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they advise a viewer wanting to trade in a 2014 Kia Picanto for a newer hatch. They also help a first-time buyer choose a hatchback under R370,000 and unpack the pros and cons of buying a vehicle from a rental company.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle