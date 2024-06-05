Additional improvements over the outgoing car include a redesigned gear selector and BMW Curved Display incorporating a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.7-inch touchscreen. The latter forms the heart of the iDrive infotainment system and uses BMW OS 9, a software suite offering a high degree of personalisation plus access to a downloadable Apps and extended digital services via the BMW ConnectedDrive store.
Updated BMW 1 Series headed for South Africa
Image: Supplied
BMW has given its F40-generation 1 Series a refresh with updated styling and new tech.
The German carmaker has extended the vehicle's length by 42mm and increased its height by 25mm. All other dimensions remain the same. Noticeable differences include a lowered front end, home to revised LED daytime driving lights with a four-eyed design, and a new kidney grille arrangement sporting vertical and diagonal bars. Adaptive LED headlights with a glare-free matrix high beam, cornering light function and blue accents are optional, while models fitted with the M Sport Package receive a more aggressive front diffuser.
Not much changes when it comes to the vehicle's profile, with 17-inch alloy wheels fitted as standard and larger 18-inch and 19-inch wheels available as an option. The rear of the car is home to a roof spoiler, new two-part taillight clusters and, with the M Sport Package, a distinctive rear apron with vertical reflectors and black insert in the style of a diffuser.
Customers are able to personalise their 1 Series with a choice of two solid and seven metallic paint finishes. Four BMW Individual paint finishes and a wide range of BMW Individual special hues are also available for those seeking to stand out further from the crowd. All can be offset with an optional contrasting roof finish in high-gloss black.
Image: Supplied
The flagship M135 xDrive M differentiates itself from its less powerful brethren with an M radiator grille with horizontal bars, M exterior mirror caps and four exhaust tailpipes.
Climb inside the cabin and you discover the new BMW 1 Series line-up offers a significantly expanded range of standard equipment. All models are equipped with automatic air-conditioning, an alarm system, electrically folding exterior mirrors and BMW Live Cockpit Plus, which includes the BMW Maps cloud-based navigation system. This is complemented by a generous cache of standard active driver aids including driving assistant with front collision warning, lane departure warning, exit warning and traffic sign recognition. Urban manoeuvring is aided by parking assistant and reversing assistant.
Mirroring the marque's drive for sustainability, the 1 Series is leather-free as standard and boasts newly designed seats engineered for long distance driving comfort. Those keen on additional support can tick the box on optional Sport seats upholstered in a new Econeer fabric made from recycled polyester. 1 Series M Sport Package and M135 xDrive models gain a racier ambience courtesy of perforated seats clad in grippy Veganza/Alcantara fabric.
Seat heating and electric adjustment with a memory function is optional on all seat variants while lumbar support can be added to the sport seats and the M sport seats.
Image: Supplied
The flagship M135 xDrive is equipped with a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine delivering 233kW and 400Nm of torque to all four wheels. Expect it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and reach an electronically governed top speed of 250km/h.
All new 1 Series models are mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic transmission.
For improved handling and dynamics across the range, BMW has increased the rigidity of the body structure and chassis connection. It has also added optimised kinematics, highly pre-loaded anti-roll bar mounts, new shock absorber technology and increased caster on the front axle (+20%). The latter aids directional stability and improves steering feedback.
Specify the optional M Sport Package and you'll further benefit from an Adaptive M Chassis, a sport steering system and 18-inch lightweight alloy wheels. Up to 19-inch light-alloy wheels and an M sport brake system are also available as optional equipment.
The South African market launch of the new BMW 1 Series is scheduled from the fourth quarter of 2024. Pricing and final specifications will be confirmed closer to the time.
