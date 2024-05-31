Land Rover updated its junior of the family, the Discovery Sport. This month we anticipate a drive in the latest addition. Highlights include a subtle exterior refresh, with new headlamps and bumpers among other details.
NEW MODELS | Five cars to look forward to this June
Expect no less than five new model launches in SA this June. You can read our impressions of all these vehicles in the coming editions of Sowetan Motoring.
Starting with the compact premium brand Mini, is the all-new Countryman. Though the British brand was originally known for its iconic hatchback of dainty dimensions, the new Mini portfolio offers wares that are quite sizable.
Just look at this new Countryman for instance, a full-sized, five-seater family vehicle with chunky proportions. In addition to a very comprehensive redesign, the latest model also boasts a cabin offering greater digitisation. Look out for a bigger price too, of course, starting from R717,600.
Inside, the van is equipped with a 13-inch touchscreen system running the Ford SYNC4 interface. Power comes from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel unit good for 100kW/360Nm, sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual. Pricing kicks off at R692,600.
The Chinese are pulling no punches in the local market, expanding their share and intensifying efforts with fresh products.
Earlier this year, Great Wall Motors (GWM) offered a local preview of new vehicles coming from its Haval and Tank brands.
In June, it will be the turn of the former division, Haval, with the Jolion Pro. South African buyers need no introduction to the Jolion moniker, the model that really changed the face of the firm locally. The Jolion Pro will offer a distinguished exterior persona as well as a more upmarket interior. No word yet on pricing.
Following the introduction of Chinese bakkie brand LDV, another automaker from the region will attempt to lay roots. Or in this case, should we say re-establish roots? Foton is coming back to Mzansi after a significant hiatus.
The company previously sold the Tunland range of bakkies, which were rudimentary with rip-off styling, but somewhat redeemed by propulsion sourced from diesel specialists Cummins.
It will revive the Tunland name yet again for its new range, in addition to models such as the Miler, View, eTruckmate, eView and eAumark.
Backing Foton in the country is the Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) group, promising as many as 40 dealerships across the country.
