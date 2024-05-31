Daimler unveils first fully battery-electric truck range
Trucking giant surges into greener future with launch of eActros and eCanter variants
Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA), in its global ambition to offer 100% CO2-neutral transportation by 2050, unveiled its first fully battery-electric truck range at a recent eMobility event in Johannesburg.
The trucking giant, with its local manufacturing operation in the East London IDZ, started the surge into a greener future with the launch of the Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 4x2 and 6x2 rigid, available in a 40-ton tractor variant, and the eActros 400 6x2 rigid...
