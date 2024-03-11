New report reveals Mzansi’s most sold used vehicle brand and model

“As it works towards decarbonisation and improved customer experiences, the industry will be propelled towards a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric future,” he said.
The dynamic shift of the new and used car industry is encapsulated in #DrivingForward, which is the theme of the 2023 AutoTrader Car Industry Report.
As the industry moves towards this future, it needs to be mindful of data, and the report contains many meaningful nuggets of information. For instance, it reveals online car buying continues to gain traction in South Africa.
Since 2019, visits to AutoTrader have increased by 97% while the number of in-market car shoppers has grown by 11% in 2024. In a similar vein, the AutoTrader website generated more than 127-million visits in 2023.
Last year, more than 467-million online car searches were conducted, 304-million consumer advert views took place (an average of 11 views every second) and more than 830-million pages were opened on AutoTrader.
The report reveals average sold prices decreased by 7.6% to R399,163 in 2023 (from R432,407 in 2022). Average sold mileage recorded a slight upturn from 75,939km to 77,78km.
One of the trends going into 2024 is a growth in new energy vehicles and this was propelled last year, with a 132% increase in electric vehicle (EV) sales. Advancements in battery technology, EV affordability and efficiency, along with new incentives for local EV production, stand to accelerate their adoption.
Search data on AutoTrader is an indicator of the popularity of a brand and/or model, and Volkswagen and specifically the Volkswagen Golf came up trumps in this regard. The former was the most searched for brand, while the latter was the most searched for model.
Interestingly, the top three most searched for models, comprising only 0.3% of all models listed on AutoTrader, collectively garnered 11.9% of all model searches, mirroring the identical proportion observed in 2022.
Advert view data showed the interest in one car or brand over another, and here BMW was the most viewed brand. The Volkswagen Polo claimed the most viewed model, kicking last year's most viewed model, the Toyota Hilux, into fifth place.
Enquiry data pointed to the brand or car consumers will most likely buy. Here, South Africans spoke with one voice: the most enquired brand was Toyota. On the other hand, South Africa’s favourite bakkie, the Toyota Hilux, was replaced by the Volkswagen Polo as the most enquired about model.
New report reveals Mzansi’s most sold used vehicle brand and model
Image: Supplied
In 2023 Toyota took top position as South Africa's most sold used car brand with 60,296 units sold, while the Ford Ranger reigned supreme as the most sold model with 20,156 units bought last year.
